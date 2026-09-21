Suburban deer management expands in southwest Pennsylvania

Oakmont is the latest in a growing number of suburbs around Pittsburgh to adopt a controlled archery program to manage an overabundance of deer.

After more than a year of debate, Oakmont council voted, 6-1, late this summer to approve targeted deer management using hunters and professional sharpshooters on designated properties. Nearly a dozen communities in and around Allegheny County have similar programs. In mid-September, one of the county’s largest municipalities, Penn Hills, held a special non-voting, public meeting to discuss its deer problem.