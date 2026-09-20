Behind the Scenes: Illinois native Brodie Eddington gained valuable experience as Farm Bill biologist

Western Illinois native Brodie Eddington is turning a lifelong passion for the outdoors into a career protecting Illinois’ wildlife resources.

Having accepted the position as DNR district wildlife biologist, Eddington oversees wildlife management efforts across Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebago counties in the state’s scenic northwest corner. His work centers on conserving and enhancing the diverse forests, prairies and river valleys of northwestern Illinois while providing quality outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors.