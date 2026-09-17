Where hunters can — and should — pursue antlerless deer in the Adirondacks

It was the last day of the late muzzleloading season in the Northern Zone, and therefore the very last big game hunting day of the season in this part of New York. After spending the morning in the mountains of the southeastern Adirondacks with a few of our crew from the Iron Sight Gang where our rule is “bucks only,” I decided to slip out for the last few hours to a spot on my own property.

The rules are different here. Unlike the mountainous terrain to the north – which is 1,500 feet higher (or more) in elevation, and where whitetails are typically more scarce – deer can be plentiful around my property.