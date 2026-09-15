World Musky Hunt in Wisconsin turns 50

The World Musky Hunt (WMH) celebrated it 50th anniversary in Wisconsin with a big turnout of contestants, past “hunters,” and guides, who fished lakes in Vilas and Oneida counties Aug. 27-29.

Founded in 1977 by Harold Mares, Andy Andel, and Wayne Papini, and patterned after Lander Wyoming’s One-Shot Antelope Hunt, the World Musky Hunt aims to “immortalize that tremendous game fish and allow the rest of the world to know and understand the great sport of musky fishing, as well as promote the beautiful state of Wisconsin.”