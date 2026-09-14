Dan Ladd: New York DEC’s public archery ranges are for everyone to enjoy

In the previous issue (Sept. 4) of New York Outdoor News we ran DEC’s August announcement about a new public archery range that’s now open in Albany County; the second of its kind in New York.

This one is at the Black Creek Marsh Wildlife Management Area, in Vooreesville, just west of the capital city and even features a wheelchair accessible raised shooting platform. DEC also recently reopened what was its first public archery range, this one at the Saratoga Sand Plains WMA constructed in 2021. A new pavilion was just built there.