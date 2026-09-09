Minnesota DNR recognizes two youth for their conservation efforts

Falcon Heights, Minn. — Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen and state Rep. Rick Hansen honored two youths for their outstanding conservation efforts Friday, Sept. 4, at the Minnesota State Fair.

Molly Carlin from Rochester in Olmsted County received the 4-H award and Andrew Mutchler from Grand Rapids in Itasca County received the Future Farmers of America Award during a ceremony held at the DNR Volunteer Outdoor Stage.

The DNR Commissioner’s Youth Awards are given annually to an FFA student and 4-H member who have demonstrated initiative, leadership, creativity and achievement in conservation and wise use of natural and agricultural resources. This is the 35th year of the award program.

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Commissioner’s 4-H Youth Award

This year’s DN R Commissioner’s 4-H Youth Award winner is Molly Carlin. She is a member of the Inter-State Hi-Flyers 4-H club in Olmsted County. Like many in Minnesota, Molly enjoys kayaking and hiking.

Molly’s 4-H project started when she learned several bats living at Oxbow Park would benefit from a new habitat. Molly researched the importance of bats in our ecosystem and learned that a Minnesota bat can eat up to 1,500 mosquito-sized insects in one night.

Molly also researched how to build a proper bat box to shelter bats and then built and donated two bat boxes to Oxbow County Park. Molly’s project highlighted white-nose syndrome, the most significant threat to Minnesota bats.

White-nose syndrome is a fungal disease that thrives in cold, humid environments where cave-hibernating bats spend the winter. Not only did Molly work with her local county park on this project, but she also engaged with Rochester Public Utilities. The utility company is hanging the bat boxes on two 30-foot telephone poles, which were donated to the project. Molly’s project grew into a true partnership between herself, Oxbow Park and Rochester Public Utilities.

Molly will be entering eighth grade this fall and is the daughter of Justin and Jennifer Carlin.

The DNR congratulates Molly for receiving the 2026 DNR Commissioner’s 4-H Youth Award.

Commissioner’s FFA Youth Award

Andrew Mutchler is this year’s recipient of the DNR Commissioner’s FFA Youth Award. Andrew has been developing his passion for woodlands since he started following his father through the woods at 8 years old.

His interest in forests led Andrew to pursue a Supervised Agricultural Experience, or SAE, working for his family’s private forestry business. SAEs are part of FFA students’ education and are designed to provide real-world career experiences in areas of agriculture.

Andrew began assisting in forest inventory projects but eventually became certified in Plot Basal Inventory, or PBI certified. PBI certification focuses on sustainable forest management strategies put in place by the Sustainable Forestry Initiative. Andrew also participated in tree plantings, black spruce top harvesting, and assisting a private landowner with a stewardship plan.



This spring, Andrew became the first ever FFA member of his chapter to be named a Minnesota State Star in Agriculture, Food and Natural Sciences, which is the highest level of recognition in the state for an FFA student.

In addition to FFA, Andrew participates in the Grand Rapids fishing team and the Grand Rapids trap team. Andrew has already begun taking classes at Minnesota North College where he is pursuing a degree in Natural Resources with an emphasis on forestry.

Andrew is the son of Jacob and Jessica Mutchler.

The DNR congratulates Andrew for receiving the 2026 DNR Commissioner’s FFA Youth Award.