Michigan Mixed Bag: More than 72,500 applied for bear license

Lansing — The first bear hunting period of 2026 kicked off Sept. 9 – and several other hunts will follow throughout September, putting thousands of bear hunters in the woods and fields.

Michigan DNR announced it is issuing 6,278 bear licenses for the 10 bear management units across the state. Bear hunting is allowed in the Upper Peninsula and the northern half of the Lower Peninsula.

DNR said that more than 72,500 people applied for a bear license or preference point this year. Licenses are awarded through an annual drawing that’s based on the number of points each hunter has earned.

Strict regulations are in place again this season. In the UP, bait can be used to hunt bear Sept. 9 – Oct. 26. Dogs can be used Sept. 14 – Oct. 26. In the LP, bait can be used to hunt bear Sept. 12-18 and Oct. 2-8. Dogs can be used Sept. 14-18. From Sept. 19-22, dogs must be used to hunt bear, although bait can be used during this time as well. Within 72 hours of harvesting a bear, hunters must take the unfrozen bear head and pelt, or the entire animal, to a bear registration station to be registered and sealed.

The most up-to-date registration locations can be found in the 2026 bear hunting regulations summary on the DNR’s website.

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‘Sturgeon Palooza’ Celebrates 25 Years of Lake Sturgeon Conservation and Recovery

Lansing — The Black River Lake Sturgeon Hatchery and Research Center is celebrating 25 years of conservation, research, and education dedicated to the recovery of Michigan’s lake sturgeon with “Sturgeon Palooza,” a reception and documentary showing on Sept. 25.

The event will be held from 3-6:30 p.m. at the Michigan State University Molecular Plant Sciences Building Atrium in East Lansing.

The 23-minute documentary Dinosaur Fish tells the story of the ongoing effort to restore the lake sturgeon population in the Saginaw Bay system. Since 2017 more than 7,000 sturgeon have been released into the Shiawassee, Flint, Tittabawassee and Cass rivers – and segments of the documentary were filmed at the Black River Hatchery and feature MSU staff and undergraduate research technicians.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. For information, email MSU.Sturgeon@msu.edu.

Deer Connections Open Houses in Kent County

Grand Rapids, Mich. — Landowners in Kent County who are interested in managing deer on their property are invited to learn about Deer Connections, a new pilot program designed to connect eligible landowners with hunters looking for places to hunt.

Those interested in learning how the program works are invited to attend one of two public open houses: 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Kent County Road Commission North Complex in Cedar Springs; or 8-10 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Kent County Road Commission South Complex in Grand Rapids.

Visit deerconnections.com to learn more about eligibility, participation and how the program works.

St. Helen Shooting Range Opening Delayed

St. Helen, Mich. — A new public shooting range in Roscommon County will open later than expected. Construction is underway at the DNR new range in St. Helen.

The range was expected to be completed this fall, but now officials say the timeline will likely be pushed back, possibly into spring 2027.

The DNR said this new range is intended to help fill the gap of public shooting ranges in the area.

“Well, weather is always one of the biggest hurdles when you’re under construction because that can impact their ability to do the work,” said Gary Jones, DNR shooting sports manager. “But we do have currently the majority of the major earthwork is done, so really now the range has taken shape and you can kind of see where the different known distance ranges are.”

State Park to Pause for November Deer Hunt

Grand Haven, Mich. — Visitors planning a late-fall trip to P.J. Hoffmaster State Park may need to adjust their plans. The park is scheduled close Nov. 20-23 for a lottery-based firearm hunt aimed at managing the local deer population and addressing related ecological impacts, according to the Michigan DNR.

Closures includes the day-use area and the 1.6-mile Walk-a-Mile Trail. The campground will already be closed for the season.

The hunt will take place across North Ottawa Dunes, Ottawa Sands and Hoffmaster State Park. Additional information and an online application are available through the Ottawa County Parks & Recreation Commission website.

PF Youth Shoot Set for Sept. 27 in Grand Blanc

Grand Blanc, Mich. — A Youth Shoot will be held at noon on Sept. 27 at the Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club in Grand Blanc.

The sporting clay shoot, open to youths 18 and under at no cost, is funded by the Genesee County Chapter of Pheasants Forever. The Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club will provide assistance and expertise for the event.

The event includes one round of sporting clays with 50 targets, awards and door prizes, refreshments and lunch – and a Pheasants Forever youth membership. All participants must have a parent/guardian signature of permission and signed waiver form. This form will be available during check-in.

Preregistration is required by Sept. 22. For more information or questions, contact Jay Blair at 810-869-1311.