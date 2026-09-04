Friday, September 4th, 2026
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, September 4th, 2026

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Meet ‘Wild’ Bill Weber, a man who enjoys his big three at the Minnesota State Fair

Bill Weber is all smiles hoisting his Dairy Barn malts. For more than five decades, he’s made the annual treat part of his Minnesota State Fair mission. (Photos by Amy Weber-DeRaad)

Falcon Heights, Minn. — This Minnesota native has made it a tradition to visit the State Fair for more than five decades with family and friends. He makes three stops an absolute mission every year: Sweet Martha’s Cookies, a Dairy Barn malt, and renewing his Outdoor News subscription.

Bill Weber, 79, is a familiar face at the fairgrounds. He started his tradition when he was still in high school. Throughout the years, as his family grew, he shared the tradition with his two daughters and late wife.

“I’ve been going since high school, back in the ’60s. And it changes. You get used to all the stuff that goes on, and there’s a lot of stuff. A lot of walking and a lot of eating foods,” Weber said. “I like to look around a lot, people watch, then go have my Outdoor News and read that.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS: 

Commentary: Understanding Minnesota’s existing Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee

Meet Jason Moeckel, the Minnesota DNR’s new Fish and Wildlife Division leader

Feds say waterfowl numbers drop in ’26

In keeping with tradition, his daughter Amy Weber-DeRaad joined in for the fun again in 2026. But this year, a friend in the design business was customizing State Fair T-shirts.

Amy suggested they highlight three things at the fair. After many years together, she knew exactly what was going on the shirt.

“We made this as a birthday gift for Dad, and every year he talked about the same things,” Amy said. “He’s got to have a bucket of Sweet Martha’s, he’s got to get his Dairy Barn malt, and he’s got to get his Outdoor News. There was no question which three things were going on the back of his shirt.”

Bill Weber enjoys visiting the Outdoor News booth each year and seeing replicas of the bog fish. He’s has been a big fan of the paper for years and makes sure he doesn’t leave the Fair without renewing his subscription.

Outdoor News staffer Aaron Geddis and his daughter, Witney, were working the State Fair booth Tuesday when the Webers visited. They loved the shirt, snapped a picture, and it quickly went viral on social media. Amy introduced her dad as “Wild Bill.”

Outdoor News loved being part of the shirt, but couldn’t help but notice we ranked third after a couple of sugary snacks.

Bill and Amy responded that they simply were saving the best for last!

After graduating from Southwest High School in Minneapolis, Bill served in the U.S. Army in the late 1960s in Germany. After his military service, Bill worked at Our Home Hardware in Burnsville in the warehouse for 20 years before finishing his career with McGlynn Bakeries in Fridley.

Though three highlights on the shirt are Bill’s “go-to’s,” he enjoys lots of sites at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Another personal favorite is the Epiphany State Fair Diner, where Bill and his family volunteered and developed a small following for their love of the location.

His other outdoorsy stop this year included the DNR fish pond with all of native fish species. Growing up, Bill was an avid angler and hunter.

Amy said in the past they had a tough time getting to the edge of the DNR pond because of how many people were there. This year, Bill got the opportunity to be up front and named many of the species to his daughter.

When Bill is not at the fair, Amy and her aunt, Jane Murschel, have created another tradition of traveling throughout the country to visit some of Bill’s favorite places. These include Bass Pro Shop headquarters in Springfield, Missouri, and the Browning Firearms Museum in Ogden, Utah, as well as trip to South Carolina.

While there, he got to target fish a little bit larger than his hometown favorites of walleye and pike.

“I only wanted to fish for a shark, and I caught three of them. They were all bull sharks,” Bill said.

Though new memories are being made, Amy said her dad is a very traditional person with a bit of a mischievous streak. He has always been focused on his goals and finds joy in the simple things. And more often than not, she said that joy never goes away.

So long as the State Fair exists and still offers some malts, cookies and Outdoor News, Bill will be there year in and year out.

“It’s one of those annual things you look forward to, even as an adult daughter it’s still joyful to get ready to go to the Fair and to ask my dad, ‘What do you want to do,’” Amy said. “And to know he’s going to tell me the same three things every year, it’s a ritual.”

Outdoor News encourages anyone at the State Fair the final few days to visit the booth at the corner of Judson and Nelson behind the DNR stage and pick up a free copy of the paper, visit with staff, and get a free hat by renewing or starting up a new digital or print subscription.

SUBSCRIBER CONTENT

Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.

Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

No credit card required

Subscriber? Login Here.

Subscription plans starting at $6.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 2 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.