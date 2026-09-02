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Commentary: Understanding Minnesota’s existing Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee

Minnesota DNR commissioner Sarah Strommen details the current responsibilities of the state's Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee and says the existing committee fulfills the same purposes that advocates of a citizens conservation advisory council are seeking. (Stock photo)

Minnesota has a long and proud tradition of volunteerism and grassroots community involvement, especially in conservation. Minnesotans care deeply about the lands, waters, wildlife, and natural resources that define our state.

This commitment has shaped many of Minnesota’s conservation successes – from the public leading the creation of the state’s Wildlife Area Management Area system 75 years ago to efforts that secured dedicated conservation funding. In recognition of this important history, the Minnesota DNR includes “we work with Minnesotans” as the opening of our mission statement.

This tradition also explains interest in establishing a citizens conservation advisory council.

That conversation reflects a value we share: Minnesotans should have a meaningful voice in the management of the fish, wildlife, and habitat resources of our state. At the DNR, we have long relied on advisory committees to inform and guide our work.

Recognizing that no one group effectively can advise on the breadth of DNR’s work, our groups include, but are not limited to, the Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee, Natural Heritage Advisory Committee, Minnesota R3 Council, numerous fish species work groups, and, most recently, the Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee. These groups are more than committees; they connect the DNR and the public, strengthening our work through dialogue, partnership, and accountability.

The Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee (FWAC) provides an important, statutorily established avenue for Minnesotans to provide direct input on many of the fish and wildlife issues at the center of the discussion around establishment of a conservation advisory council. It fulfills the same purposes that advocates are seeking.

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Ensuring that informed Minnesotans are part of the process. The FWAC, created at the DNR’s request in 2024, consists of Minnesotans who bring knowledge of and interest in hunting, fishing, and trapping. Specifically, members must have recently purchased a personal or commercial Minnesota hunting, fishing or trapping license or licenses their vehicle with an active critical habitat license plate. Members are solicited through an open application process and appointed by the DNR Commissioner. Currently 21 Minnesotans serve on the FWAC.

Deliver information to the DNR, Governor, and Legislature. As required in statute, the FWAC makes recommendations to the Legislature and DNR commissioner for desired outcomes related to: 1) protecting, restoring and enhancing fish and wildlife habitat; 2) fish and wildlife population management; 3) fish and wildlife monitoring and research; 4) communications and engagement; and 5) improvements in the management and use of money in the game and fish fund.

Last year, the FWAC completed its first annual report, which included thoughtful findings and recommendations on policy issues such as land acquisition, moose management, wolf management, and conservation funding. The full report, including the committee’s findings and recommendations, can be found on the DNR website.

Although the Legislature hasn’t yet acted on any of the recommendations, some recommendations have resulted in DNR action, while others remain part of ongoing discussion and prioritization. In this second year, with the initial committee establishment work completed, we are focusing on strengthening communication and highlighting DNR actions tied to the committee’s recommendations.

The FWAC currently is finalizing a set of budget findings and recommendations, set to be delivered before the 2027 Legislative Session.

Gather information from Minnesotans. Per statutory requirements, the FWAC must hold a public meeting to allow any member of the public the opportunity to weigh in on the committee’s proposed priorities and recommendations.

Last year’s public meeting was held September 10, 2025, and conducted via webinar to accommodate participation from across the state. A date for the 2026 public meeting will be set soon and publicized via news release, social media, and other communication channels.

We are proud of the foundation the FWAC has established and recognize that a new committee will continue to evolve as we learn together each year. This includes improving how we gather public input, how recommendations are communicated, and how the DNR responds to those recommendations.

We are encouraged by the recent expressed support for a group that mirrors the purpose of the FWAC and other DNR citizen advisory committees. FWAC members, like all advisory committee members who volunteer their time with the DNR, take seriously their responsibility and opportunity to shape conservation in Minnesota. We are deeply grateful for their commitment, insight, and passion.

We invite Minnesotans, including those advocating for a new conservation advisory council, to engage with the Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee, attend its public meetings, and consider serving as members.

More information is available here. Together, we can continue building a future that sustains Minnesota’s lands, waters, and wildlife for future generations.

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