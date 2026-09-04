Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2136

John Farrow, president of the World Musky Hunt, reflects on the 50-year history of the hunt and looks forward to the future. Wildlife biologist and archery expert JC Chamberlin offers advice for bowhunters preparing to hunt when the archery deer season opens in Wisconsin on Sept. 12. Huntworth Gear pro-staffer Ernie DeSantis, CEO of Whitetail Fix, tells how his TV show got started and reveals details of the new season on Sportsman Channel.