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Illinois Trappers convention to be held Oct. 2-3

There will also be a trappers education course given from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Stock photo)

Effingham, Ill. — The Illinois Trappers Association will host its annual convention Oct. 2-3 at the Effingham County Fairgrounds in Altamont, Ill. Admission is free. Vendor buildings and trapping demonstrations will open starting at 8 a.m. both days.

There will also be a trappers education course given from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 3. If interested, contact Doug Stellhorn (618-535-1600) to reserve space because the number of students is limited.

Demonstrations will cover a wide range of species, showing a variety of techniques and tips to catch these furbearers. A new demo will begin every hour on the hour and run all day both days. Check the ITA Facebook page and website for a complete demo schedule.

DNR head furbearer biologist Stan McTaggart will talk about Illinois trapping issues at 1 p.m. Oct. 2. Guy Groenewold of Groenewold Fur & Wool will talk at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 about where the fur market is headed going into the upcoming season.

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The ITA depends heavily on the sale of sweepstakes tickets to fund a variety of activities, including paying the services of a lobbyist to defend Illinois trapping rights. Tickets will be sold at the convention at the ITA tables. They may also be had by contacting any director or officer (see ITA website). In addition to annual memberships at $35, the ITA offers lifetime memberships for $300.

The activities on the evening of Oct. 2 will include an awards dinner followed by the annual awards presentations. Anyone, member or not, is welcome to attend. The evening will close with the Legal Defense Fund Auction, with the proceeds going to defend trappers rights in Illinois. These are all donated items. To donate, contact ITA President Ryan Rule.

Items of exceptional value may be sold on a 50/50 basis.

The convention will close with a general membership meeting after the show Saturday. Members are encouraged to attend; the organization will explain what has been happening the past year and what is being proposed for next year. Some business of the ITA is presented to the general membership because it requires a vote by the membership.

Tailgaters will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis starting Friday morning; 10-by-20-foot tailgate locations are $20, and inside booth spaces are $30. Ample camping is available on the grounds, whether primitive or RV, for a nominal fee.

Contact Rule for additional information at bhfdto@gmail.com or (309) 368-2523.

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