Minnesota DNR advisory committee’s report goes ‘live’

The Minnesota DNR’s new Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee’s finalized report gives the DNR and Legislature recommendations on various topics that both entities should consider updating or changing in the future.

The committee offered input on six topics: moose management and recovery, land acquisition and habitat enhancement, wolf management and monitoring, DNR engagement, 4 the Outdoors, and wildlife damage and venison donation. The 16-member committee split into subgroups to dig into the topics the committee outlined as areas that could be revisited with fresh ideas.

