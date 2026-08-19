Illinois Mixed Bag: Upland Game, Pheasant Program Deadlines Near

Springfield — Illinois DNR reminded upland game hunters that application deadlines are approaching for the 2026 free upland game hunting permit lottery and the controlled pheasant hunting program.

The free upland game hunting permit program offers lottery-assigned, no-cost hunting opportunities for wild upland game, including bobwhite quail, ring-necked pheasants and cottontail rabbits.

The controlled pheasant hunting program is a fee-based program that offers opportunities to hunt pen-reared ring-necked pheasants released at participating state sites. Applications for the free upland game hunting permit lottery will be accepted through Aug. 31.

The controlled pheasant hunting program includes three lottery drawings followed by a first-come, first-served permit period. Youth permits primarily will be available during the first-come, first-served period, and additional wingshooting clinics are being added to select youth pheasant hunts. A complete list of youth clinics will be announced at a later date. The application periods for the first two lotteries have passed, but hunters can apply in the third lottery through 1 p.m. Aug. 24. First-come, first-served permit will become available beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 29 until quotas are filled or until 9 a.m. the day before the scheduled hunt. Disabled-hunter permits remain available until allocated permits are exhausted or until midnight two days before the applicable hunt date.

Resident permits cost $35, and nonresident permits are $40.

Applications, program information and participating site details are available on the DNR Controlled Pheasant Hunting webpage.

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IRAP Plans to Increase Access, Participation

Springfield — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $52 million in 19 projects to increase public access to private lands for wildlife-dependent recreation while benefiting farmers, ranchers and private landowners. Through the Voluntary Public Access and Habitat Incentive Program, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is helping state governments encourage private landowners to allow public access to their land for hunting, fishing and other wildlife-dependent recreation.

An example of projects include DNR’s Illinois Recreational Access Program. For over 16 years, IRAP has continuously partnered with owners and producers of privately held farms and rural land to collaboratively create public access opportunities and to create, maintain, and enhance essential wildlife habitat. For this VPA-HIP funding period, IRAP will utilize funding to increase the number of landowner leases allowing access (199 to 221); increase the number of public participants utilizing access (1,100 to 1,200); increase the number of habitat management acres (25,534 to 35,534); improve habitat quality for access opportunities on 10,000 acres; and increase the number of accessible counties (51 to 53).

Projects are up to three years. Selected projects will receive from $1.5 million to $3 million in funding. Project sponsors can use up to 25% of the money to provide incentives to landowners.

New Bedford Deer Hunters Mark 50 Years

New Bedford, Ill. — The New Bedford Deer Hunters Association celebrated its 50th anniversary on Aug. 9 with a gathering honoring five decades of hunting tradition, camaraderie, and success.

The event at New Bedford Christian Church brought together current and former members and their families. A centerpiece was a detailed map documenting 243 whitetail deer harvested throughout the organization’s history. The map lists each harvest chronologically, including the year, hunter’s name, animal gender, and point count for bucks. DNR deer harvest buttons were displayed in an ornate walnut box crafted by one of the hunters to preserve the organization’s history.

Bronze medallions were presented to longtime members, including three charter members who were present at the organization’s founding. The medallions also honored founders Chuck and Joyce Jacobson, who died in 2008 and 2013, respectively.

Bodies of Two Illinois Kayakers Recovered

Chicago — The bodies of two Chicago-area kayakers who weren’t wearing life jackets and went missing Aug. 1 in the Lake Michigan waters off Washington Island in Wisconsin were found Aug. 3, the day after operations to locate the pair transitioned from a search effort to a recovery effort.

David Thalman, 20, of Dundee, and Francesca Warick, 20, of South Elgin, were identified as the deceased pair.

Washington Island police were dispatched at 6:48 p.m. Aug. 1 following a report that two people went out on kayaks, without life jackets, and had not returned. Officers initiated a water search that included drone assistance, in collaboration with local fire departments, according to a department news release.

Conservation World Again a Hub at State Fair

Springfield — DNR’s Conservation World is wrapping up the Illinois State Fair by hosting several activities for outdoors fans until the fair ends Aug. 23.

Some of the more popular offerings returned this year, including the archery tent and pellet gun ranges; youth, adult and disabled fishing opportunities; the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show; the 2,800-gallon see-through aquarium filled with native fish; the mussel table; an eagle’s nest photo opportunity; water tables and a rock dig for children; opportunities to visit with DNR biologists, Illinois Conservation Police officers and other experts; hunting and fishing license sales; and music and food vendors.

The Education Tent lets visitors explore Illinois summer nights and the native animal and plant species that are active after dark. Learn about the summer evening weather, moon phases and more. Watch nighttime trail camera footage. Enjoy interactive activities, learn frog calls, dissect owl pellets, search for nighttime animals and more.

Conservation World is in the northwest corner of the Illinois State Fairgrounds, accessible by foot and by tram. It’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.