Ralph Loos: Illinois record bass confusion? Just blame the flatheads

The tact I like to take in this job is to always assume I’m the dumbest guy in the room, and 10 times out of nine I’m pretty spot on about that. Such an approach comes in handy when I bumble the scientific name of a muskrat – go ahead, say Ondatra zibethicus three times fast – or fumble the name of, let’s say, the lake where the state’s most famous fish was caught.

Illinois bass fans, Ed Walbel and folks in Pike County know where I’m headed with this. Because last time I penned this column, I wrote about the Illinois state record largemouth bass.

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