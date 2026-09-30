Minnesota Mixed Bag: DNR, partners kicks off WMA 75th anniversary photo contest

St. Paul — The Minnesota WMA 75th anniversary Photo Contest is now open and will run through January 1, 2027. In 1951, a small group of state conservationists launched the “Save the Minnesota Wetlands” program with an audacious goal: permanently protect 250,000 acres of land and preserve it for wildlife habitat. That vision became Minnesota’s Wildlife Management Area system, which today encompasses more than 1,500 areas and 1.4 million acres.

The WMA photo contest invites Minnesotans to celebrate those places. Whether it’s a snapshot of wildlife, a meaningful family tradition, a successful day afield, or a favorite quiet corner of a WMA, your images can help bring the story of 75 years of conservation to life.

For complete contest details, a list of sponsoring partners, and submission guidelines, visit www.mndnr.gov/wmas/photo-contest

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Mixed bag of success as many Minnesota hunters face a wet waterfowl opener

Minnesota’s wolf population remains stable, DNR considers new monitoring

Minnesota’s sandhill crane hunt stays in northwest for 17th year

TRAPPING PERMITS AVAILABLE ON UPPER MISS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE

Winona, Minn. — Trap tag sales will begin on Oct. 6 at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. A state trapping license and cash or check for $30 is required to obtain trap tags.

The following office is by appointment only Monday through Friday 8 to 4 p.m.: Winona District, phone (507) 454-7351; 102 Walnut Street, Suite 205, Winona, MN 55987.

NORTHFIELD READIES FOR 2026 MINNESOTA GOVERNOR’S PHEASANT HUNTING OPENER

Northfield, Minn. — Northfield’s natural beauty, outdoor recreation opportunities, and vibrant businesses, colleges, and nonprofits will be highlighted during the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener Friday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 10.

In addition to pheasant hunting Saturday morning, Oct. 10, the weekend will include a celebration of public lands at a nearby wildlife management area and the Rooster Round-Up street dance and community event, featuring food trucks and live music in downtown Northfield’s Bridge Square 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 9.

Within a 25-mile radius of Northfield, hunters and outdoor recreationists can explore nearly 24,000 acres of public land open to hunting and other outdoor recreation, including about 12,000 acres of WMAs.

Learn more at www.mndnr.gov.

IOWA DNR PREPARES FOR DRAWDOWN OF MARBLE LAKE SOUTHWEST OF JACKSON, MINN.

Spirit Lake, Iowa — Marble Lake is a 166-acre natural prairie pothole lake situated in Dickinson County, near Big Spirit Lake, a few miles south of the Minnesota border. Reaching a maximum depth of seven feet, it serves as a biological buffer within the Kettleson Hogsback Wildlife Complex, filtering water flow across the watershed.

The Iowa DNR is mobilizing equipment to prepare for a water level drawdown on Marble Lake. DNR staff recently relocated and tested primary hydro-pumping equipment on the lake to ensure full operational readiness ahead of winter maintenance and seasonal storage.

DNR monitoring data indicate that a Marble Lake drawdown is needed, as the last drawdown occurred in 2016. By temporarily lowering water levels, the DNR aims to yield significant ecological and public benefits for outdoor recreationists and wildlife enthusiasts.

SUPERIOR NAT’L FOREST BEGINS PRESCRIBED FIRES

Duluth — The Superior National Forest last week said it plans on continuing fall prescribed fire/pile burning operations on the western side – Kawishiwi, LaCroix and Laurentian Ranger Districts, pending required approvals. The forest plans to continue these operations through December, as weather allows, for a total of around 373 acres.

Prescribed fire is active forest management that reduces overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure and natural resources from wildfires. Prescribed fire pile burning on the western side of the forest will begin when conditions are favorable.

GREAT LAKES FISHERY COMMISSION OPENS LAMPREY TREATMENT FACILITY IN ONTARIO

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario — The Great Lakes Fishery Commission has completed construction of a chemical and equipment storage facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, the first commission-owned building in Canada. The facility marks a significant investment in the infrastructure that supports the binational sea lamprey control program.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada sea lamprey control agents have operated out of deteriorating buildings for more than 50 years. The new 25,000-square-foot facility is designed for the demands of lamprey control. About 18,000 square feet are dedicated to equipment storage – 40 boats, 20 ATVs, side-by-sides, and a tractor – with the remaining 7,000 square feet set up for lampricide storage. The facility is heated and built to withstand Sault Ste. Marie winters. Located near the U.S.-Canada border on commercially zoned land, the building also improves the logistics of receiving and storing lampricides that agents deploy across the basin each year.