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Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership names new president and CEO

Group says Jessica Turner brings nearly two decades of leadership experience.

Washington D.C. — The board of directors of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership recently announced the appointment of Jessica Turner as the group’s new president and CEO. A press release from the group called Turner a lifelong outdoorswoman and proven leader in legislative strategy, conservation policy, and organizational growth with nearly two decades of experience.

She will begin the role on November 9, 2026.

“Jessica is a proven coalition builder and an inspiring leader, with a deep knowledge of conservation policy, a real respect for our hunting and fishing heritage, and well-earned standing within the conservation community,” said Matt Cook, interim CEO and chair of the TRCP board. “On behalf of the board, I am thrilled to welcome Jess Turner as the next president and CEO of TRCP. She’s spent her career building bipartisan support for America’s legacy of conservation, habitat and access, and making the business case for why it matters. We couldn’t be more excited to have her on the team.”

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Most recently, Turner served as the president of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, where she led the coalition that helped secure passage of the Great American Outdoors Act and the EXPLORE Act, delivering lasting funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and modernizing outdoor recreation access and infrastructure on public lands.

Her background spans the Department of the Interior, Capitol Hill and the Outdoor Industry Association, where she helped secure formal government recognition of outdoor recreation as one of the nation’s leading economic sectors. Across nearly two decades in Washington, Turner has built a reputation as a steady, bipartisan hand who gets conservation wins across the finish line.

Turner sits on the boards of the Foundation for America’s Public Lands, Outward Bound USA and the Grand Canyon Conservancy. Her leadership has been recognized with Outside’s 30 Under 30 and The Hill’s Top Lobbyist award, and she holds a master’s and bachelor’s degree in American Government from Georgetown University.

“I’ve worked alongside TRCP for years, and I’ve always respected both its reputation, mission, and the results it delivers for hunters, anglers and partners alike,” Turner said. “As TRCP approaches its 25th anniversary, I’m ready to help lead the next chapter, carrying forward Theodore Roosevelt’s conservation legacy and continuing to shape the future of this work. I’m excited to be working alongside TRCP’s excellent staff, dedicated board and partners, and to build on the relationships across this community that have always made this work possible. This work only gets done together.”

TRCP works toward the challenges originally set forth by its founder, Jim Range – to unite and amplify partners’ voices to advance America’s legacy of conservation, habitat, and access. Since its inception 25 years ago, TRCP has become one of the most impactful coalition of conservation organizations in the country, representing over 90 partner nonprofit and corporate organizations.

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