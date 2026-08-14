Charter captain Dumper Dan Welsch guides photographer Ozzy Oswald to a great salmon outing on Lake Michigan. Proposed high-voltage transmission line would cause irreparable damage to the Driftless Region. Jeff and Dan report on their father-son adventures.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2133
SUBSCRIBER CONTENT
Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.
Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.
No credit card required
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
New York Mixed Bag: DEC encourages hunters, public to participate in summer wild turkey survey
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking New Yorkers to participate in the state’s annual Summer Wild
New York Letters to the Editor: The use of copper bullets is this hunter’s choice, but an easy one
Reader-submitted letters to the editor published in the Aug. 21, 2026 edition of New York Outdoor News.
Nature Smart: Rebounding pelicans
There are some birds that seem almost too improbable to be real.
The American white pelican (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) is