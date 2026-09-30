Illinois anglers dominate Florida bass tournament field

Competitive anglers from Illinois took Florida by storm, finishing first and second at the 2026 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes.

In all, Illinois had three anglers on the list of Top 10 finishers. Drew Gill, of Mount Carmel, who entered the final day of the Sept. 18-20 tournament more than 5 pounds behind Levi Kohl, caught a tournament-best 31 pounds, 13 ounces on the final day to finish with 75-3 and claim the $100,000 first-place prize. Kohl, of Edinburg, followed with 64-15 and earned $25,000 for second place.