B.A.S.S. to keep technology format for 2027 Elite Series

Birmingham, Ala. — Following a successful debut, B.A.S.S. announced that the Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series will continue using the same forward-facing live sonar structure introduced in 2026.

The 2027 season will again feature a split between tournaments in which live sonar is permitted and tournaments where live sonar is not allowed. A coin flip will determine the technology designation for each tournament on the 2027 schedule. The results will be revealed live during the Bassmaster Coin Flip Show on Oct. 6.

Next year, the Classic field will be the first composed entirely of anglers who qualified under the 50/50 technology rule, making it a natural extension to apply the same format to the World Championship of Bass Fishing, B.A.S.S. explained.

MORE BASS COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Five-time Angler of the Year on Wisconsin circuit busted for bass overbagging

Illinois native Trey McKinney makes Bassmaster history

James Lindner: From crappies to muskies, there’s magic in swimbaits

One coin flip will determine the live-sonar rules for the next two Classics: If the 2027 Classic is designated a non-live-sonar event, the 2028 Classic will allow live sonar, and vice-versa. This ensures consecutive Classics will showcase both styles of competition.

The 2026 season produced record-setting audience engagement and demonstrated the appeal of both sides of the format, B.A.S.S. CEO Chase Anderson said. Lake Guntersville, where live sonar was not permitted, was the most-viewed Elite event of the regular season, generating more than 21 million minutes viewed across B.A.S.S. digital platforms.

The season finale at the St. Lawrence River, where live sonar was permitted, ranked second with more than 20 million minutes viewed.