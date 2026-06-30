Michigan Mixed Bag: Trout Unlimited to study Big Creek Dam removal

Lansing — The DNR recently awarded a $75,000 grant to Michigan Trout Unlimited for a study of engineering, design and construction costs that will help provide information for removal of Big Creek Dam in Crawford County.

Big Creek Dam, which impounds Middle Branch Big Creek, is managed by the DNR and is surrounded by DNR-managed lands. The dam was constructed in 1964, with the goal of providing fishing opportunities and benefits to the trout fishery downstream – the impoundment is located on a tributary of the North Branch Au Sable River, which is known for its high-profile trout fishing. The dam, however, did not meet these goals; it negatively affected trout habitat, was not shown to help maintain coldwater conditions downstream, and did not provide unique fishing opportunities not found in natural lakes in the area.

DNR noted that the dam was drawn down in 2025 after inspections found significant damage to the concrete riser structure and headwall. DNR engineers estimate removal of the entire dam infrastructure at $900,000, based on costs to remove similar-sized structures. The cost may be much higher if upstream channel restoration is pursued.

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Bat Roost Monitoring Returns for Second Year

Lansing — During the first year of the Michigan Bat Roost Monitoring Program, people submitted over 130 bat roost observations from 52 counties across the state. The reports help researchers identify where bats are raising young and sheltering during the summer months.

Now entering its second year, the program invites residents to continue reporting bat roost locations to help support bat conservation and monitoring efforts in Michigan. The DNR and Michigan Natural Features Inventory are asking the public to report bat roost locations via an online form that asks for basic information, such as the date and time bats were seen using the roost, whether the location is on public or private land, the type of structure (house, barn, bat box, etc.), and how many bats were observed using the roost. There also is an opportunity to share photos.

The project focuses on summer roosts – places where bats rest and raise their young during the warmer months. Bats typically use summer roosts through August or early September.

The 2025 results showed that the counties with the most reported summer roost observations were Kent and Newaygo (between seven and 13 reports each) and Calhoun, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne (between five and six reports each).

“Summer bat roosts are critical places where bats rest, raise pups and shelter during the season,” said DNR bat specialist John DePue. “However, these are some of the least understood parts of the bat’s life cycle. By learning more about where bats are roosting, we can better support conservation and management efforts for these species.”

Michigan is home to nine bat species, five of which are listed as threatened or endangered in the state. Bat populations declined sharply after the arrival of white-nose syndrome, a disease that has killed millions of bats across North America. People can report roost locations at Michigan.gov/Bats.

Opportunity for Anglers, Hunters to Help DNR Mentor Youth During UP State Fair

Escanaba, Mich. — The Michigan DNR is looking for help to staff its Pocket Park in Escanaba during the Upper Peninsula State Fair, Aug. 17-23. Volunteer activities include helping kids catch and release bluegills in the U.P.-shaped pond and shoot pellet guns or a bow and arrow, staffing the fire tower and greeting visitors.

The U.P. State Fair draws more than 100,000 visitors annually, many of whom visit the Pocket Park to participate in recreation activities, experience nature programs, visit with conservation officers or enjoy a relaxing, shaded spot to sit in a natural setting. The Pocket Park features a wooded landscape and a small waterfall.

“Most folks who volunteer at the Pocket Park find it to be a very rewarding experience, with many returning to offer their help again this year,” said Grace Charles, the lead interpreter at the Pocket Park. “The park attracts big crowds, which means we have a lot of available shifts for volunteers to fill.”

Businesses and organizations, or clubs and groups, may wish to sponsor shifts during the fair by having their employees or members volunteer for shifts. Recognition of the group or business will be prominently displayed and announced.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Grace Charles at DNR-UP-PocketPark@Michigan.gov.

In-Person Service Cut Back at DNR Center

Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. — Reduced in-person customer service operations at DNR’s Sault Ste. Marie Customer Service Center took effect July 1. The office has moved from offering public walk-in hours five days a week to three days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The decision came after careful consideration of operational capacity, walk-in traffic and limited staffing, DNR officials explained.

“We welcome the public to visit the Sault Ste. Marie office during those walk-in hours, knowing that some things – such as obtaining assistance with a timber sale transaction or getting guidance on new hunting or fishing regulations – can take a little more time,” said Aaron Crawford, the DNR’s northern Michigan administrative manager. Area customers will have access to several options for help with their DNR needs and questions, including phone support at 906-635-5281 or in-person assistance at the Newberry Customer Service Center in neighboring Luce County.

Many online services, including purchasing a license or permit, reporting a harvest or checking drawing results through DNR eLicense or the Michigan DNR Hunt/Fish mobile app.