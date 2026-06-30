Jeff Frischkorn: Ohio DNR’s Put-In-Bay Aquatic Visitors Center well worth a visit

After touring the T-shirt outlets and ordering a pizza, a visitor still has bunches left to do in this speck of a community on South Bass Island.

One can pay to see the world’s largest geode – a hollowed out, somewhat spherical rock with bunches of crystals – or stop at the Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial Visitors Center (you can’t climb the memorial itself as it is under repair, but I digress) one still has options. At the west edge of the Bay itself, which overlooks Gibralter Island and the memorial, sit’s Ohio’s smallest state park – the 1.5-acre Oak Point State Park.