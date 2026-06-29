Ohio Mixed Bag: Whitetails Unlimited donates to Champaign County Outdoor Club

Warren, Ohio — Whitetails Unlimited recently granted $33,593 to the Champaign County Outdoor Heritage Chapter located in Champaign County, Ohio. For the past several years, the nonprofit has concentrated its efforts on an annual youth pheasant hunt. The event typically takes place in October and is free to all area youth 17 and under.

In addition to the pheasant hunt, the group also takes time to teach archery skills to those attending. Preliminary marksmanship is taught on paper targets before the kids graduate to 3D targets. They also sharpen their skills on clay targets before participating in the pheasant hunt.

With Whitetails Unlimited’s contribution to Champaign County Outdoor, they will also provide equipment to local school districts to support their NASP programs, local archery and shooting range, local 4-H archery programs, and improve their local wildlife areas.

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B.A.S.S., Pro Football Hall Of Fame Team Up For Events

Canton, Ohio — B.A.S.S. and the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced a landmark partnership that will bring together two of America’s most passionate sports communities for a unique celebration of competition, camaraderie, and outdoor recreation.

The organizations will host the inaugural Bassmaster Randy Moss Pro Football Hall of Fame Pro-Am on Monday, Aug. 31, on the world-renowned St. Lawrence River in Clayton, N.Y. The event will pair Pro Football Hall of Fame members with Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series anglers for a one-day tournament showcasing the skills, personalities and competitive spirit of some of the greatest athletes in sports.

The partnership will extend beyond the pro-am tournament itself. B.A.S.S. will have a major presence during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 5-9, where Bassmaster will host fan engagement activities and introduce football fans to the sport of bass fishing during the annual Hall of Fame celebration.

“This partnership brings together two iconic organizations that represent excellence at the highest level of competition,” said Phillip Johnson, chief operating officer of B.A.S.S. “The Pro Football Hall of Fame celebrates the greatest players and moments in football history, while B.A.S.S. showcases the very best anglers in the world. Bringing those athletes together on the St. Lawrence River creates an extraordinary opportunity to engage fans, celebrate the outdoors and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

The following Hall of Famers are scheduled to participate in the Bassmaster Randy Moss Pro Football Hall of Fame Pro-Am are Rondé Barber, Robert Brazile, Cris Carter, Rickey Jackson, Calvin Johnson, Steve Largent, Kevin Mawae, Randy Moss, John Randle, Warren Sapp, Joe Thomas and Kellen Winslow.

Forest Service Issues Climbing Directive

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Forest Service will publish a proposed climbing directive in the Federal Register and initiate a 30-day public comment period. This proposal establishes the agency’s first national direction for managing recreational climbing opportunities on national forests and grasslands that will include guidance for the use and maintenance of fixed anchors and equipment.

The updated proposal replaces a 2023 draft that was overtaken by new requirements in the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences (EXPLORE) Act, signed into law Jan. 4, 2025. The EXPLORE Act directs federal land management agencies to recognize recreational climbing – including certain fixed anchors – as an appropriate use in congressionally designated wilderness areas.

By law, the Forest Service must develop a climbing directive, consistent with the goals stated in Executive Order 14219, “Ensuring Lawful Governance and Implementing the President’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ Deregulatory Initiative.”

Supreme Court Decides High-Profile Firearms Case In Washington

Bellevue, Wash. — In a major victory for gun owners, the U.S. Supreme Court has released its opinion in United States v. Hemani, a case challenging the lifetime firearms ban for marijuana users.

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) filed an amicus brief in support of Hemani, which explained that firearm possession by marijuana users affects millions of law-abiding Americans who face losing their Second Amendment rights simply for using a substance that is state-legal and widely accepted, often for medical reasons. Marijuana is currently legal to various extent in 40 states. In the high court decision, the court affirmed the Fifth Circuit’s ruling that the lifetime ban for marijuana users is unconstitutional and secured a victory for Second Amendment advocates and firearms owners nationwide.

SAF was joined in the Hemani amicus filing by the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, California Rifle and Pistol Association, Second Amendment Law Center, and Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus.

Deer Management Signs Available

Warren, Ohio — Whitetails Unlimited is offering deer management signs for free. Deer management property signs are made from PVC, measuring 11.25 inches on a side, and are white with red and black printing. The signs are suitable for use anywhere in the United States.

To order complimentary signs, call Whitetails Unlimited national headquarters at 920-743-6777 or send an email to nh@whitetailsunlimited.com.