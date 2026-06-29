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More wetland acreage enhanced in Ohio

A wetland project at Funk-DeWald Nature Preserve created more acres to capture drainage from nearby farmland before flowing into the East Branch of Wolf Creek, part of the Sandusky River watershed. (Stock photo)

Hopewell Township, Ohio — As part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative, the Ohio DNR (ODNR) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently to celebrate the completion of a wetland project at Funk-DeWald Nature Preserve. The preserve, managed by Heidelberg University, now has a new 16-acre wetland complex and vernal pool complex.

“Through ODNR’s efforts, we are continuing to do exactly what we set out to accomplish with H2Ohio – creating wetlands in specific areas that we know will have a direct impact on Lake Erie,” said DeWine. “Our partners, including Heidelberg University, have been working alongside H2Ohio for years to ensure we are using the best science and data available so that these projects have a lasting, positive impact on water quality.”

The project created more wetland acres to capture drainage from nearby farmland before flowing into the East Branch of Wolf Creek, part of the Sandusky River watershed. The new wetland complex holds more water during storm events and will allow for greater nutrient removal for both phosphorus and nitrogen.

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In addition to wetland creation, the project also removed invasive plant species from 47 acres of the preserve. The land boasts a wide range of tree species such as swamp white and red oaks, beech, and hickory. Heidelberg University plans to open the preserve to the public and create a variety of hiking trails around the wetlands.

“What’s fantastic about the project is that there are so many benefits for the community at large,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “The most important job of this wetland is to filter and improve water quality. However, what’s great are the bonuses which includes providing habitat for animals and serving as a great place to recreate.”

“The improvements made to the Funk-DeWald Nature Preserve are going to make this property a great place for students and community members to learn about the benefits of wetlands for improving water quality, increasing biodiversity, and providing valuable wildlife habitat,” said Jakob Boehler, the field manager and Sandusky River Watershed Coordinator with the National Center for Water Quality Research at Heidelberg University. “Heidelberg is grateful to the H2Ohio program for providing the opportunity to improve this property for the local community.”

The preserve now has a new 16-acre wetland complex and vernal pool complex. Heidelberg University is a key partner in the Lake Erie and Aquatic Research Network (LEARN), a network of colleges and universities across Ohio that includes both professional and student-led research.

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