Thursday, September 17th, 2026
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Thursday, September 17th, 2026

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Pennsylvania visitors bureau offers elk-gravel road guide

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has embarked on a new effort to attract more cyclists to the region. (Photo courtesy Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau)

From the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau

Weedville, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau recently announced the release of its new Wild Elk Gravel Route Network brochure and map.

This brochure welcomes cyclists to the only gravel destination in the Eastern United States where more than 1,400 wild elk roam free across vast public lands.

The road network offers an rare and exciting wildlife-viewing opportunity.

Centered in Cameron County, this route network spills into nearby counties and threads through Elk, Susquehannock, and Moshannon State Forests. The brochure, 28 pages with the network featuring descriptions and maps for 18 curated routes ranging from 8 to 84 miles, built for riders who crave exploration over crowds.

They are available free via free download or request a copy at https://visitpago.com/free-information/ at the 24-hour information kiosk outside the Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau office at the Bennetts Valley Community Center in Weedville, and at PAGO branded display racks across Cameron, Elk and Forest counties.

MORE COVERAGE FROM PENNSYLVANIA OUTDOOR NEWS: 

Pennsylvania’s Schuylkill Hunting Club turns 100 this summer

Commentary: Pennsylvania’s archery season is too long, bowbender says

Pennsylvania probing spate of water accidents

In the deep, forested heart of Cameron County, a new kind of adventure is quietly taking shape. Winding through rugged hills, remote hollows, and vast expanses of public land, the Wild Elk Gravel route network has emerged as one of the state’s most evocative destinations for gravel cyclists and bikepackers.

These routes are curated with care, history, and a deep respect for the landscape and invite riders to experience a place where wilderness still rules and where the human footprint feels small.

Cameron County has always been defined by its remoteness. Old logging roads, timber-era byways, and long-forgotten connectors lie scattered across the region like threads from another century.

The Wild Elk Gravel project embraces these existing corridors, connecting them into thoughtful loops and long-haul bikepacking routes that highlight the county’s raw beauty.

Riders climb shaded ridges, roll along stream-cut valleys, and traverse gravel that shifts beneath their tires like the forest breathing.

True to its name, the network lives within one of the most vibrant wildlife regions in Pennsylvania.

Wild elk roam freely through these hills, making it one of the few places in the eastern United States where cyclists might genuinely share the landscape with animals of such scale and grace.

Encounters happen quietly: a distant bugle drifting through the trees, a silhouette crossing a clearing, or the rustle of brush as a herd moves upslope. It is this sense of coexistence, of wilderness unfolding around each ride, that sets Wild Elk Gravel apart.

But the project is more than a collection of mapped routes. It represents a collaborative investment in rural recreation and sustainable tourism.

The effort has been supported by a strong coalition of funding partners, including the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, Cameron County Office of Community and Economic Development and the Cameron County commissioners.

For riders, Wild Elk Gravel offers freedom of choice. Beginners can explore shorter loops that showcase scenic overlooks and easy-flowing forest roads.

More seasoned gravel cyclists can tackle long, demanding climbs and remote backcountry segments.

And for the boldest explorers, multi-day bikepacking routes provide the chance to camp beneath star-filled skies and wake to the mist rising off the valleys of the Sinnemahoning watershed.

SUBSCRIBER CONTENT

Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.

Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.

No credit card required

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

No credit card required

Subscriber? Login Here.

Subscription plans starting at $6.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 2 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.