Pennsylvania visitors bureau offers elk-gravel road guide

From the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau

Weedville, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau recently announced the release of its new Wild Elk Gravel Route Network brochure and map.

This brochure welcomes cyclists to the only gravel destination in the Eastern United States where more than 1,400 wild elk roam free across vast public lands.

The road network offers an rare and exciting wildlife-viewing opportunity.

Centered in Cameron County, this route network spills into nearby counties and threads through Elk, Susquehannock, and Moshannon State Forests. The brochure, 28 pages with the network featuring descriptions and maps for 18 curated routes ranging from 8 to 84 miles, built for riders who crave exploration over crowds.

They are available free via free download or request a copy at https://visitpago.com/free-information/ at the 24-hour information kiosk outside the Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau office at the Bennetts Valley Community Center in Weedville, and at PAGO branded display racks across Cameron, Elk and Forest counties.

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In the deep, forested heart of Cameron County, a new kind of adventure is quietly taking shape. Winding through rugged hills, remote hollows, and vast expanses of public land, the Wild Elk Gravel route network has emerged as one of the state’s most evocative destinations for gravel cyclists and bikepackers.

These routes are curated with care, history, and a deep respect for the landscape and invite riders to experience a place where wilderness still rules and where the human footprint feels small.

Cameron County has always been defined by its remoteness. Old logging roads, timber-era byways, and long-forgotten connectors lie scattered across the region like threads from another century.

The Wild Elk Gravel project embraces these existing corridors, connecting them into thoughtful loops and long-haul bikepacking routes that highlight the county’s raw beauty.

Riders climb shaded ridges, roll along stream-cut valleys, and traverse gravel that shifts beneath their tires like the forest breathing.

True to its name, the network lives within one of the most vibrant wildlife regions in Pennsylvania.

Wild elk roam freely through these hills, making it one of the few places in the eastern United States where cyclists might genuinely share the landscape with animals of such scale and grace.

Encounters happen quietly: a distant bugle drifting through the trees, a silhouette crossing a clearing, or the rustle of brush as a herd moves upslope. It is this sense of coexistence, of wilderness unfolding around each ride, that sets Wild Elk Gravel apart.

But the project is more than a collection of mapped routes. It represents a collaborative investment in rural recreation and sustainable tourism.

The effort has been supported by a strong coalition of funding partners, including the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, Cameron County Office of Community and Economic Development and the Cameron County commissioners.

For riders, Wild Elk Gravel offers freedom of choice. Beginners can explore shorter loops that showcase scenic overlooks and easy-flowing forest roads.

More seasoned gravel cyclists can tackle long, demanding climbs and remote backcountry segments.

And for the boldest explorers, multi-day bikepacking routes provide the chance to camp beneath star-filled skies and wake to the mist rising off the valleys of the Sinnemahoning watershed.