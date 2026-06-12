Not that long ago, the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame put together its list of the 100 greatest fishing lures of all time. Tim Lesmeister opines on whether or not they got it right.
MN Daily Update: What’s the greatest fishing lure of all time?
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