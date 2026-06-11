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Two new teams join Minnesota DNR’s K9 Unit

K9 Molly and Conservation Officer Matt Brodin (left), and CO Mitch Nowak and K9 Hank are the latest dog/handler teams to join the DNR's K9 Unit. There are nine dog/handler teams total throughout the state. (DNR photo)

St. Paul, Minn. — After several months of intensive training, two new dog/handler teams have earned their detection certification and joined the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ K9 Unit.

The two teams – Conservation Officer Matt Brodin and K9 Molly (Brainerd) and CO Mitch Nowak and K9 Hank (St. Peter) – will increase the K9 Unit’s ability to detect aquatic invasive species, assist in search and rescue, detect possible game and fish violations, and support local law enforcement agencies’ evidence detection needs. As with all dog/handler teams, they’ll also work throughout the state.

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Following the death earlier this year of K9 Fennec, who worked with CO Mike Fairbanks, the K9 Unit now has nine dog/handler teams. In addition to the two new teams, the unit includes:

  • Unit leader Capt. Phil Mohs and K9 Mack, stationed in the metro area.
  • CO Mike Krauel and K9 Bolt, stationed in Mora.
  • CO Luke Gutzwiller and K9 Earl, stationed in Montevideo.
  • CO Cassie Block and K9 Jet, stationed in Two Harbors.
  • CO Dustin Roemeling and K9 Cora, stationed in Worthington.
  • CO Annette Schlag and K9 Trapper, stationed in Rochester.
  • CO Jake Swedberg and K9 Axel, stationed in Detroit Lakes.

“Our dog and handler teams increase the DNR’s ability to protect Minnesota’s people and natural resources, and these two new teams will make us even more effective and efficient,” Mohs said. “We’re excited to have them on board and working toward ensuring future generations of Minnesotans have the same or better opportunities to enjoy our natural resources than we do today.”

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