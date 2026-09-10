New guide evaluates golden shiner baitfish production strategies in Minnesota

Minnesota faces an estimated annual shortage of about 10,000 gallons, or 80,000 pounds, of golden shiner, a popular baitfish. Imports of live baitfish are prohibited because they can introduce aquatic invasive species, fish diseases, parasites or other pathogens.

To help address the shortage, the Minnesota Sea Grant program and its partners published a guide to help current and prospective fish farmers evaluate how golden shiner baitfish production could enhance their operations and increase in-state production.