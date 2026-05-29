Michigan bill would require hunting, trapping season if wolves are federally delisted

Michigan lawmakers are again weighing whether gray wolves should be hunted in the Upper Peninsula, reviving a long-running debate that pits wildlife management concerns against wolf protection efforts.

New legislation under debate is based on assumptions federal officials will remove wolves from its Endangered Species List. House Bill 6008, introduced May 21 by state Rep. Dave Prestin, would require the Michigan DNR to establish a wolf hunting and trapping season within 90 days of the gray wolf being removed from the list.

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