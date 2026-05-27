Commentary: Wisconsin DNR budget – plenty of blame to spread all around

When it comes to the politics of how to best spend a multi-billion-dollar state budget surplus, everyone’s been an expert lately.
If I were governor for a day, I’d give all taxpayers a rebate, fill a few million potholes and still have enough left to boost Wisconsin’s tourism economy by finally tackling some of the needed upgrades at fish hatcheries, state parks, and public boat launches.
There would be no fish stocking or pheasant stocking cuts. In fact, I’d raise more and higher quality fish to be released in waters that need them, and more birds – hen and rooster pheasants – would be planted on public hunting lands and private properties that have excellent overwinter habitat.
Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Bureau of Fisheries Management officials announced they would have to close two fish hatcheries and make significant cuts in the stocking of muskies, walleyes, inland trout, brown trout for Lake Superior, and pheasants because the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) didn’t release funding in a timely manner.
Fish hatcheries in Brule and Osceola would be closed, and about 40,000 fewer muskies (inland), 240,000-plus fewer trout (inland and Lake Superior), and nearly 300,000 fewer walleyes for inland waters would be stocked.
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While the DNR pointed fingers at lawmakers for not approving license fee hikes, some legislators fired back.
In a JFC meeting broadcast on WisconsinEye late Tuesday afternoon (May 13), Sen. Romaine Robert Quinn (R-Birchwood), blasted the agency.
“We passed our budget last July – nine months ago – and then we get a request from the DNR on March 31 saying that if we don’t respond within 12 days, they’re going to permanently close two fish hatcheries and cut stocking for this year,” Quinn said. “That is absurd.”
Quinn said that earlier, legislators allocated $2.5 million to fix two hatcheries, and Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the move.
At the JFC meeting, the committee eventually approved the DNR’s request for about $2.8 million for fish culture and stocking, fish monitoring and assessments, and fisheries habitat management and protection.
About $1.3 million was for raising and releasing fish.
“We’re going to make sure that stocking continues to take place at levels that we all expect,” Quinn said. “And if (DNR) can’t figure out how to do it in our own hatcheries, they better contract with private hatcheries to do it, and we’ll give them the flexibility to do it.”
Later that night, in a Facebook post responding to a citizen who said the DNR plans on cutting pheasant stocking, Quinn wrote, “We just forced them to stop those cuts, as well. It was in a different motion but worth noting.”
Who’s playing whom?
When it comes to playing politics, it used to be easier to tell who was on the right side of a rule proposal, budget request or anything else that might affect an outdoor lover’s favorite pursuits.
Things have been a lot harder to decipher since 1995, when former Gov. Tommy Thompson convinced lawmakers to make the DNR secretary a cabinet appointment.
Prior to 1995, all DNR secretary candidates were interviewed and hired by the seven-citizen Natural Resources Board to keep that key job role as independent as possible.
Back then, I could talk with just about any DNR employee, quoting them in even a highly-controversial story. Today, DNR employees must check with their supervisors and the DNR communication department supervisor before providing reporters much more than a sanitized message filtered down from whatever party controls the governor’s office.
One thing is clear, however.
Many hunters, trappers, and anglers realize that some sort of license fee increase is necessary. Nonresident license fees last increased in 2023; it’s been 21 years for residents. With inflation, how many businesses could survive without fee increases the past two years, let alone the past 21?
In recent years, the DNR’s fish and wildlife account has faced a shortfall of about $16 million. A coalition of conservation and sporting groups supported raising fees last year. Thousands of citizens who voted in person or online during April’s fish and wildlife meetings were also in favor of a fee increase and some sort of alternate funding.
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Republican lawmakers shot down license fee hikes proposed by Gov. Evers last year. The increases were so steep that it almost seemed as though Evers wanted to force the Republican lawmakers to object. Or, he wasn’t serious about a fee increase in the first place. But instead of offering an alternate fee plan, lawmakers did nothing.
I’d like to see a $5 hike in the general fishing license and a $6 jump for gun, bow and crossbow deer hunting – to $25 and $30, respectively. Those are round numbers that aren’t hard to swallow, yet would raise about $11 million for the fish and wildlife account. Add some smaller increases on other resident licenses and stamps, $10 to $15 extra on the conservation patron license, and a nonresident increase in line with other Midwest states. That would take care of the deficit.
At the same time, there needs to be accountability on how our money is spent. I’m all in on fish and pheasant stocking, in-the-field fish and wildlife management and research, and public access/public land habitat restoration, but not more bureaucracy and CWD testing.
Some have suggested a one-time fee for kayaks, canoes and other watercraft not already requiring registration. There’s been talk of a one-eighth of 1% sales tax going toward natural resources and a stamp or pass to use or access public lands. I’d pass on the registration fee for non-motorized watercraft, support that splinter of a sales tax, and support the idea of a public-lands access stamp or pass, but only for citizens who do not already have a hunting, fishing, or trapping license.
The idea behind a public lands access permit should be to find a way for our non-license-buying public to contribute to natural resources management. Hunters, fishermen, and trappers already do so by buying our licenses, applications, and stamps.
Kevin Naze is a longtime outdoors reporter from Door County who spends his free time fishing Lake Michigan and its tributaries. Email any comments on Naze’s commentary to Editor Dean Bortz at dean@outdoornews.com.
3 thoughts on “Commentary: Wisconsin DNR budget – plenty of blame to spread all around”
Who wants to open a serious discussion about the DNR budget when it subsidizes what amounts to a jobs program for roughly 60 commercial netters at a cost of roughly $30 million per year to Wisconsin taxpayers and anglers — for decades? For decades the DNR has diverted sport license revenue to subsidize commercial fishing (a violation of the 1977 law), maintained padded quotas far above sustainable levels in violation of Wis. Stat. § 29.519(1m)(b), and kept key forage species suppressed. Instead of allowing those fish to remain in the lake to support a thriving recreational fishery, they have been allocated to a tiny number of netters. Meanwhile, ending commercial walleye netting in 1989 helped create a recreational walleye fishery now worth ~$264 million annually to the local economy. The public deserves real transparency on these trade-offs instead of continued deflection.
I think steve got it only half right, as well as Naze, who was right about “plenty of blame to spread all around” for not only the shortage of money, but shortage of fish which also generate money. But both left off the other half of the list of who to blame. Based on history it does appear to me DNR is violating law, has been for decades, but true or not, shouldn’t it be investigated? So who else is to blame, those who oversee the DNR, such as the WI AG, the Natural Resource Board (NRB), the Governor, Legislature, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress (WCC) just to start? Where’s the Feds, the FBI, the USFWS? How about sport fishing organizations like the ASA, Walleyes Unlimited, conservation groups like the WWF, TNC and others who have no trouble going to court to protect natural resources, but not to protect the few surviving Great Lakes fish, being netted towards extinction? And last but not least, the press. Why for decades can our sport license money can be diverted to protect and enrich a small special interest group of about 40, who is basically paid with our dollars to remove the very fish we buy a license to catch and or use for forage. Where is the press, the debate, about the public, fisheries, sportsmen, the ecology of the Lakes having to all suffer because of what is clearly a decades old, money losing, jobs program called Great Lakes commercial fishing?
Mr. Naze
It would seem there is a source of information available to the public, about, the questionable DNR actions involving the apparent favoritism of WI commercial fishing of Lake Michigan at the expense and harm to the fisheries, the public and sportsmen. It can be found at https://pubpeer.com/publications/26F0D39224EAFC69EF1677BABB5C2B#
It seems to be a review of a paper about Green Bay perch. It seems to be two different comments by the author, the first containing references of documented history, the second offers support to their belief, of history showing the DNR purposely intervened to stop the Green Bay perch from becoming a restored and possibly a trophy fishery after recovering over 5X in just 4 years. I agree with them, the only apparent reason for the DNR’s actions since 2006 was to deplete and then keep the Green Bay perch fishery depleted so the netters could get a few perch rather than loose the future rights to the perch too. Mr. Naze, as previously stated I find it strange the press failed to report since 2006 the DNR’s use of sport money (in apparent violation of rule and public demand) to purposely harm and limit a sport fishery, just to enrich a very small special interest group. I would think such information to be of importance and of great interest to the sporting public, especially when asked for yet more sport license money.