Heavy rains lead to record steelhead run in Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan tribs

Snowmelt from a late storm and the wettest April on record – nearly 8 inches of rain the first two weeks alone – helped lure a massive run of rainbow trout into Lake Michigan tributaries this spring.

As of April 15, Green Bay recorded 7.88 inches of rain for the month, shattering the previous record set nearly a century earlier. The city officially ended the month at 8.56 inches. High, dirty water from all that rain and run-off kept fishing pressure and success down, while more fish reached the DNR’s Besadny Anadromous Fish Facility three miles west of the lake at Kewaunee.

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