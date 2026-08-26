The Wisconsin DNR recently released some statistics on fatal ATV and UTV incidents so far in 2026. Listen here for details.
WI Daily Update: Helmets and seatbelts critical to surviving accidents on ATVs, UTVs
SUBSCRIBER CONTENT
Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.
Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.
No credit card required
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Numbers paint an interesting picture of what success looks like for Ohio deer hunters
Deer numbers can be a hot-button topic in Ohio. Truth be told, the numbers have been changing, maybe right under
Mike Schoonveld: Saltwater instincts, freshwater salmon make for a great combo
Great Lakes salmon may spend their entire lives in fresh water, but they’re still programmed for the Pacific Ocean. Evolution
Michigan lake sturgeon in focus at production, restoration showcase
The work of raising young lake sturgeon, researching the species and preparing fish for release into Michigan waters will take