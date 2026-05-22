Effort at Estabrook Falls opens sturgeon migration in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee River

On March 30, a lake sturgeon was detected swimming through the Mequon-Thiensville fish passage in the Milwaukee River heading upstream toward Grafton. It is likely the farthest upstream a sturgeon has traveled in the river in more that 175 years.
That news was conveyed May 5 at a news conference at Estabrook Park in Shorewood. Staffers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Agency, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Milwaukee County Parks and Milwaukee Riverkeeper were on hand to celebrate the milestone.