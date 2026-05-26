Chaumont Bay drowning is second in five days in New York

The New York State Police confirmed that on May 15 a 21-year-old angler drowned after falling into the water from a small aluminum boat traveling in Chaumont Bay, on Lake Ontario.

Ryan J. Cloe, age 21, of Carthage, was recovered from the water by the NYS Police Underwater Recovery Team and pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the boat and was not wearing a life jacket.

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The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000 and refer to case number NY2600619751.

This is the second drowning in less than a week in New York waters. The cold waters of a popular Adirondack trout stream claimed the life of a downstate man on May 10 after he fell from a kayak and apparently drowned.

Sohail A. Nabi, 21, of Yonkers, Westchester County, was staying at a short-term rental home in Warrensburg with fellow students from Colgate University when he fell from a boat in a fairly calm section of the river.