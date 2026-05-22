Lake Michigan brown trout action continues strong off Sheboygan. Audiologist discusses hearing protection for shooters. New book examines fishing in Russia. Jeff heads to Mobridge, South Dakota for a National Walleye Trail tournament. Dan picks up his new Crestliner 1750 from Cedar Lake Sales and wraps up the spring turkey season.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2121
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