APHIS finds funds to support CWD solutions

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will provide $12 million to support efforts by state and tribal governments, research institutions, and universities to control and prevent chronic wasting disease in wild and farmed deer and elk.

“CWD poses a serious threat to wildlife and agriculture. This funding reflects our commitment to working with states, tribes, and research partners to develop solutions and protect the health of our nation’s cervid populations,” said Dr. Alan Huddleston, acting U.S. chief veterinary officer.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Heavy rains lead to record steelhead run in Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan tribs

Are jake decoys all they’re cracked up to be? Let’s talk about it

Minnesota conservation officer rescues three canoeists in Boundary Waters

APHIS will competitively fund the most promising projects that develop tools or methods, support state and tribal CWD control programs at the local level, and provide indemnity payments to cervid owners with pending claims. This includes: About $6 million to support projects to control and prevent CWD in farmed cervids; about $5.5 million to support research and management of CWD in wild cervids; and approximately $500,000 to support CWD prevention and management on tribal lands.