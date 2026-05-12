Rare white fawn spotted on Iowa’s Indian Hills Community College campus

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed the rare sighting of a newborn white fawn on the Indian Hills Community College campus today, and is urging the public to enjoy the sight from a distance.

The DNR wants to assure the community that the fawn is not abandoned and must be given space to ensure its well-being.

The fawn appears to be either leucistic or albino, both genetic pigment conditions that cause abnormal white coloration. Such sightings are incredibly rare, as all white deer represent far fewer than 1% of Iowa’s deer population, appearing roughly once in every 30,000 deer.

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The DNR is monitoring the situation and emphasizes that the fawn is not abandoned. It is common for does to leave their fawns hidden and unattended for most of the day while they feed nearby.

The DNR asks that the public give the fawn and its mother significant space. Do not approach the animal. Too much human disturbance could cause the mother not to feel safe returning to her fawn.

Iowa law protects deer with more than 50% white coverage from harvest, ensuring these unique animals remain for the community to enjoy from a safe distance.