Monday, July 27th, 2026
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, July 27th, 2026

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Bobcat takes swipe at Wisconsin turkey hunter who catches it all on video

Carson Bender, 19, of Wisconsin Rapids, used his phone to record the approach of a bobcat that took a swipe at him on April 18. (Photo courtesy of Carson Bender via Facebook)

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. — A Wisconsin hunter inadvertently called in a bobcat during the opening weekend of this year’s spring turkey hunt.

Carson Bender, 19, of Wisconsin Rapids, was sitting against a tree in full camo on April 18, which was Period A of this year’s season. Bender’s video, which was uploaded to social media and shared widely in the ensuing days, was reported on by a variety of news outlets in multiple countries. It shows Bender staying still and calm while being stalked by the bobcat, which approaches and swats at his left arm before running away.

The UK’s Daily Mail even reported on the story, its headline proclaiming that a Wisconsin teen had been “mauled” by a bobcat in a “terrifying moment.”

A less hyperbolic, more factual account of the incident in the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel said Bender was watching an assortment of hens, jakes, and toms and was just about to take a shot at a tom when he noticed the bobcat approaching and was able to capture video footage of it sneaking in on him by using his phone in his left hand.

Bender, who works as a mechanic and takes classes at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids, where he won the youth trapshooting division at a fundraiser in 2024 held by the Wisconsin Trapshooting Association in Nekoosa, held his phone at arm’s length while the bobcat stalked him.

The predator can be seen slowly, methodically stepping around dry leaves on the ground, its yellow-green eyes locked into Bender. For long periods, the only movement is a blade of tawny grass blowing in the breeze. The hunter even managed to pan from the cat to his face, then back to the animal again, just before it struck. 

MORE COVERAGE FROM WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS: 

Wisconsin’s Lac du Flambeau closes more lakes to non-tribal members

25 arrested in second attack on Wisconsin’s Ridglan Farms dog facility

Wisconsin 3-year-old fires shot while turkey hunting, wounds two people

Bender told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that the turkeys he was watching didn’t leave the area, even after the bobcat took its swipe and beat a hasty retreat. Bender was even able to take a shot at one of the toms, but he missed.

Bender politely declined an interview with Wisconsin Outdoor News, saying he had been overwhelmed by calls, responses and comments on social media, and media contacts in a few short days after he posted the video of his unusual experience.

SUBSCRIBER CONTENT

Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.

Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

No credit card required

Subscriber? Login Here.

Subscription plans starting at $6.

2 thoughts on “Bobcat takes swipe at Wisconsin turkey hunter who catches it all on video”

  1. Chas T.

    The Bobcat probably didn’t want to be video taped, thus the swat at the left arm. He likes his privacy after all.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 2 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.