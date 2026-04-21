Ohio’s trees, forests focus of anniversary celebration

Newark, Ohio — Ohio is celebrating an important milestone when it comes to teaching kids across the state about the importance of learning about trees and forests. Project Learning Tree (PLT), a national program, is celebrating its 45th anniversary in Ohio.

Recently, PLT educators, professional foresters, students, and natural resources advocates gathered at Dawes Arboretum near Newark to honor PLT’s accomplishments in environmental education over nearly half a century. The celebration, themed “Learning Is in Our Nature,” featured storytelling sessions, a panel reflecting on PLT-Ohio’s past and present, wagon tours of the arboretum, and an awards luncheon recognizing leaders who demonstrate exceptional commitment to environmental literacy and stewardship.

During the luncheon, 10 award recipients were honored for their outstanding service and commitment to environmental education.

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This year’s honorees included:

John Hug Award:

Dan Balser, ODNR Division of Forestry

Bill Schultz, retired ODNR Division of Forestry

Sue Wintering, retired ODNR Division of Forestry

Mighty Oak Award:

Carolyn Watkins, retired Ohio EPA

Brenda Metcalf, Environmental Education Council of Ohio

Jen Dennison, ODNR Division of Wildlife

Branching Out Award:

Stephanie Downs, ODNR Division of Forestry

Outstanding Facilitator Awards:

Nancy Gregory, The Dawes Arboretum

Amanda Hurley, Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District

Outstanding Educator Award:

Katie Mantel, Wildwood Environmental Academy

PLT-Ohio State Coordinator Heather Sheets shared upcoming initiatives aimed at expanding educator training, enhancing access to environmental education resources, and strengthening pathways to green careers for youth. With a growing need for natural resource professionals across Ohio, the program plans to deepen partnerships with schools, workforce initiatives, and local conservation agencies.

Project Learning Tree (PLT), an initiative of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, is a nonprofit organization with outreach across all 50 states and several countries through partnerships with natural resource agencies, educators, and conservation organizations. In Ohio, PLT is sponsored by the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Forestry, where it plays a central role in advancing environmental education, forest literacy, and green career pathways.

PLT’s internationally recognized environmental education program offers a lifetime of learning from early childhood through adulthood, offering engaging multidisciplinary curriculum, advancing environmental education, forest literacy, and green career pathways.

Since its founding in 1980, PLT-Ohio has trained thousands of educators and facilitators and continues to be recognized nationally for its leadership and statewide impact.

For more information about PLT-Ohio or to get involved, email plt@dnr.ohio.gov or visit ohiodnr.gov/plt.