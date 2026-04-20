Pennsylvania Mixed Bag: 22nd Annual Allegheny Reservoir Cleanup Day

Warren, Pa. — The Allegheny National Forest, along with event partners, will host the 22nd annual Allegheny Reservoir Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 9. Volunteers are invited to assist in the removal of trash from the watershed.

Since the event began in 2005, more than 505 cubic yards of trash have been removed from the reservoir including TVs, refrigerators, and microwaves. Over 1,300 volunteers have donated more than 10,000 hours toward this watershed conservation effort.

Registration is required by Friday, May 1, on the Allegheny River Cleanup website. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Highbanks Campground, 1370 West Bank Perimeter Road, Steamburg, NY, by 8 a.m. Saturday.

For more information, email info@alleghenyrivercleanup.com.

The cleanup will occur rain or shine. Participants are encouraged to wear layered, weather-appropriate workwear and to bring snacks and water. Hot dogs, chips and beverages will be provided at the end of the day.

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Volunteers Plant Fence Areas at SGL 44

Ridgway, Pa. — Twenty-five volunteers for wildlife showed up on April 3, at the State Game Land 44 parking lot on German Settlement Road in Elk County to fence and plant shrubs and trees for wildlife.

Despite days of rain that had turned the three-acre work site into gumboot mud, the crew finished off six fences full of planted shrubs and trees.

In addition, the crew also planted three other areas to be fenced, and set stakes that will be used to hang fence by the Game Commission. Blueberries were planted in individual circular cribs built around the blueberries.

Volunteers came from as far away as two and one-half hours to help wildlife. The project day was supported by volunteers from the following Ruffed Grouse Society chapters: Allegheny, Allegheny Northwoods, Greater Pittsburgh and Upland Bird Hunt.

New Trapper Options Approved by PGC

Harrisburg — Pennsylvania trappers will have some new options in targeting specific furbearers, based on a measure adopted by the game commissioners at their April 11 meeting.

The board voted to increase the maximum size for body-gripping traps used for beavers and river otters to 14 inches in width or height, whichever is greater, from one jaw to the opposing jaw when set. The Game Commission determined the amended dimensions better reflect the range of trap sizes and designs appropriate for beaver and otter trapping in Pennsylvania.

Commissioners also voted to adopt the use of snap traps, within an enclosure, outside a water course, for weasel trapping.

Both of these measures will take effect when they are published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, which usually takes about six weeks.

Boating Incidents are Down

Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission had 37 recreational boating incidents reported in 2025. That’s 37% fewer than in 2024, according to Ryan Walt, boating and watercraft safety manager for the agency. He spoke about 2025 incidents during the March 23 Boating Advisory Board meeting.

Capsizing was the most common, he said. Thirteen of the 37 boats capsized and seven incidents involved skier mishaps. The accidents involved 44 vessels, which is 32 fewer than in 2024, and there were fewer injuries. In 2025, 22 people required medical treatment, which was 16 less than the 38 injuries reported in 2024.

The agency investigated nine recreational boating incidents that resulted in 10 deaths. Two of the 10 victims were wearing a life jacket. Walt reported the number of fatalities is the same as in 2024 and the 10-year yearly average is 10.5 deaths.

Sundays Open on Regulated Hunting Grounds

With the former prohibition on Sunday hunting now removed from Pennsylvania law, Sundays can be included within hunting seasons.

But on regulated hunting grounds, privately owned hunting properties that follow separate regulations, Sunday hunting remained prohibited in commercial areas. That will change.

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners voted to lift the Sunday hunting prohibition that applies to commercial regulated hunting grounds, a measure that will take effect when it is published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, which usually takes about six weeks.

This change was requested by the Pennsylvania Game Breeders Association. The Game Commission, in its review, did not identify any significant justification to maintain the prohibition.