Dan Ladd part of 10 who will be inducted into New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame in May

Amsterdam, N.Y. — Ten individuals will be inducted into the New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame next month, among them a very familiar name to readers of New York Outdoor News, as well as a foursome of Erie County residents.

NYON Editor Dan Ladd of West Fort Ann (Washington County) is among the 2026 class of inductees, which will be recognized at the Hall’s annual banquet May 17.

Hall of Fame inductees are chosen based on “a lifetime of ‘giving back’ to the outdoor sports and conservation,” officials said. Individuals have a nomination in their name put forth and then are “carefully selected for induction based on their significant contributions to preserve our outdoor heritage, enhance opportunity, or support the causes of conservation and outdoor sports. Selection for this distinguished group is not based on individual achievements, but rather what they have done for others.”

In addition to his work as NYON editor, Ladd serves as a mentor for aspiring deer and turkey hunters participating in youth hunts and an annual kid’s fishing derby organized by the Warren County Conservation Council. For several years, he held the position of archery chairman for the Dunhams Bay Fish and Game Club and continues to help oversee its website.

Most recently, he helped establish a club reloading committee. A book author on deer hunting in the Adirondacks, he has also been a speaker at various seminars on hunting in the Adirondacks and conducts seminars for youth organizations and college outdoor writing classes.

The four Erie County inductees are Mike Cummings, Jerome H. Gorski, Joe McAdams, and Richard Wells.

Cummings serves as chairman of the archery and muzzleloading committee for the West Falls Conservation Society, and according to Hall officials, “dedicates his time to sportsman education events as well as Region 9 youth archery and sportsman camps. Since the early 2000s, he has been actively engaged in organizing and volunteering for events at his club.”

Gorski has been a master archery and hunter safety instructor in New York for over 20 years and a longtime participant in the Western New York 3D Archery League, where he has served as treasurer since 2017. “Throughout this time, he has consistently promoted youth participation in 3D shoots and events,” Hall officials said in a news release. “His leadership also encompassed the Region 9 Youth Archery & Sportsmen Camp, where he has served as vice president and volunteered as an instructor for the last 15 years, playing a crucial role in planning, coordination, and teaching.” He has been a member of the Evans Rod & Gun Club for 24 years, serving on the board of directors and as chair of the archery program.

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McAdams has dedicated thousands of hours over a span of more than 20 years to conservation and educational initiatives with the Erie County Sportsmen’s Federation, his local clubs, and numerous other organizations. “Throughout this period, he has held various positions. including president, board member, and has chaired and participated in several committees,” Hall officials said. He has also created websites for many federation member clubs at no cost. For many years, he was a member of the Board of Directors for both the Alden Rod and Gun Club and SCOPE. He has also played a significant role in organizing or chairing Alden’s banquets, trap league, children’s fishing derby, archery league, and women’s “Fun Shoot.” He has personally sponsored children to attend the Rushford DEC Camp.

Wells has devoted more than 50 years to wildlife conservation activities. A master bird bander licensed through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Geological Survey, he is also a longstanding holder of a New York State Scientific Collectors Permit (since 1987). He is also a founding member and lifelong leader in efforts to restore the American Chestnut tree – once a keystone species of eastern forests. He has presented over 100 educational programs on bluebirds, cavity nesters, beekeeping, kestrels, and conservation to schools and youth groups, libraries and garden clubs, conservation organizations, senior groups and other community audiences.

More 2026 inductees

• David Agness of Monroe County. Since 2008, he has been serving as a fly-fishing guide for the non-profit organization Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. He has volunteered as an instructor at DEC women’s fly-fishing clinics held annually at the Salmon River Fish Hatchery, and also dedicates his time to initiating a fly-fishing program for wounded veterans through the non-profit organization OASIS Adaptive Sports, Inc. (Outdoor Adventures for Sacrifice in Service). He has been actively engaged with the Upstate New York Casting for Recovery chapter, and also serves as a fly-fishing mentor for The Mayfly Project, a program aimed at transforming the lives of children in foster care through fly fishing. He participated at the DEC National Hunting and Fishing Days at Salmon River from 1996-2021 and serves as president of the Seth Green Chapter of Trout Unlimited near Rochester. Agness will join his wife Lindsay, a 2022 inductee into the Hall.

• Joanna Bishop of Cayuga County. Bishop is committed to the lifestyle of outdoor sportswomen and actively participates in various youth initiatives at the Falcon Sportsmen’s Club, such as the kids fishing derby, pheasant program, youth turkey hunts, and a duck banding program in collaboration with the Girl Scouts. “Joanna dedicates numerous hours to volunteering and assisting others in appreciating the outdoors,” Hall officials said. “She strives to preserve the traditions of hunting and fishing by educating and instructing others.”

• Jeff Green of Saratoga County. Starting in 2005, Green contributed to the teaching of the New York State hunter education course in Auburn. His efforts helped introduce about 300 new and young hunters to the outdoor experience in Cayuga County. From 1998, he served as the Scoutmaster for Troop 1, where he was responsible for guiding Scouts toward achieving their Eagle Scout rank, with a particular focus on fishing and wilderness survival. While residing in Auburn and employed as a parole officer from 1993 to 2022, he took numerous Veterans and other adults on hunting and fishing excursions in the natural landscapes of Auburn and Cayuga counties.

• Tracy Knott of Columbia County. For over two decades, Knott has been a DEC hunter education instructor and has achieved the status of DEC Master Hunter Education Instructor. She has also taken on roles such as treasurer and co-chair of the Columbia-Greene Friends of the NRA, co-chair for the Women’s Day Event at the Tri-Village Rod & Gun Club, chair for the Youth Day at the Tri-Village Rod & Gun Club, and chair for the Fishing Derby at the Tri-Village club. In addition, she has represented the Tri-Village club in the Rensselaer County Conservation Federation, contributed to the DEC trout-stocking program, and volunteered at the Kinderhook Veterans Trap Shoot. She is first female president of the Tri-Village Rod & Gun Club.

• Jennifer Schmitt of Chautauqua County. Since 2006, she has held the position of junior programs director for the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and has been a member of the board of directors. “She has exhibited outstanding leadership and a steadfast dedication to the advancement of shooting sports in New York State,” Hall officials said, “Jen has played a crucial role in the recruitment, training, and coaching of young shooters throughout the state, while also advocating for firearm safety, education, and responsible involvement in competitive shooting sports.” She has served as secretary and webmaster of the Jamestown Junior Rifle Club since 2014.

Special awards

In addition to the Hall inductions, several special awards will be given again this year.

Pioneer Awards are being presented to Nate Bush and Hamer Fayette (Fay) Welch, honoring sportsmen and women in the early days who devoted their time to promoting conservation and the outdoors.

Bush dedicated countless hours mentoring youth in hunting and fishing. “Whether it was taking a kid on their first fishing trip, teaching safe hunting practices, or simply encouraging young people to put down their phones and enjoy the fresh air, Nate gave back more than he ever took,” Hall officials said.

Welch, who died in 1984, served on the Association for the Protection of the Adirondacks and, according to Hall officials “was consistently willing to address groups and compose letters advocating for the recreation and conservation of the region.” He served on the board of directors of the National Audubon Society and was a member of the Council of Nature Activities for the American Museum of Natural History during the early 20th century.

The Hall’s David Pierce Memorial Award will be present to Roy Smith. Smith, a Hall inductee in 1994. Hall officials said he continues to deliver presentations on the wild turkey at conservation events as well as at local elementary and high schools, impacting thousands of students.

Heather Scalisi, a DEC police officer, will receive the Hall’s Extra Mile Award for her volunteer efforts with the Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen’s Club’s Women in Nature (WIN) workshops. In addition, she is active in numerous community outreach events.

The induction banquet will be held Sunday, May 17, at Theodore’s Restaurant in Canastota. Reservations must be received by May 8. There will be no reservations accepted at the door. For additional information or with questions, call 315-225-0192 or 315-829-3588.