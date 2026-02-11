Minnesota Mixed Bag: U.S. Senate vote looms on BWCA Watershed mineral withdrawal bill

Minneapolis — Outdoor groups this week were monitoring when the U.S. Senate will vote on House Joint Resolution 140.

The language passed the U.S. House last month and uses the Congressional Review Act to revoke Public Land Order 7917.[1]. President Joe Biden signed the PLO in January 2023, and it excludes over 225,000 acres of federal land in the headwaters of the Boundary Waters and Voyageurs National Park from sulfide-ore copper mining for 20 years.

The language passed the U.S. House on Wednesday, Jan. 21 on a 214-to-208 mostly party-line vote with one Democrat and one Republican crossing party lines. The Senate vote likely will be by the week of Feb. 23. Citizens who wish to comment on the legislation can contact their senator via the U.S. Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121.

PHEASANT FEST AND QUAIL CLASSIC COMES TO MINNEAPOLIS FEB. 20-22

Minneapolis — The stages are nearly set for the 2026 Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 20-22. Among them are the Bird Dog Stage, the Path to the Uplands Stage, the Habitat Stage, the Main Stage, and the Public Lands Pavilion.

Seminars will be conducted throughout the show, and they’ll cover a host of topics important to hunters, conservationists, and others. Learn about the upcoming 2026 U.S. Farm Bill, and get information on public lands or conserving private lands. Think your dog is capable of even greater feats? Training experts at the event can help you out.

Pheasant Fest hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22. Tickets are $15; $10 for youth.

For more information, visit www.pheasantfest.org

CATFISH TOURNEY SET FOR HORSESHOE CHAIN THIS WEEKEND, FEB. 13-14

Richmond, Minn. — The Richmond Firefighters Relief Association is hosting its 5th annual catfish tournament, Catfish Fest, on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Stearns County, this weekend, Feb. 13-14. This is a two-day event, starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, and running until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14. Fish houses are allowed and anglers are allowed to fish any lake within the Horseshoe chain.

This event features a live band Friday night on the large on-ice tent, food, and on-site bar during both days. In addition, there will be catfish cleaning and cooking demonstrations and an opportunity to sample the prepared catfish. Tickets to participate cost $20 each (up to five per person may be purchased), and tickets must be purchased to participate in the event and activities throughout the weekend. For more information and a prize listing, visit www.catfishfestonthechain.com



PRINCETON LIONS ICE-FISHING CONTEST IS FEB. 22 ON GREEN LAKE



Princeton, Minn. — The Princeton Lions 39th annual Gerald Boser Memorial Ice-Fishing Contest is set for Sunday, Feb. 22 from 1-4 p.m. on Green Lake (between Princeton and Cambridge on Highway 95). Cash and prizes worth more than $30,000 are up for grabs. Prizes will be awarded for the 10 largest fish, and there will be special on-ice raffles for more prizes. This is a family-friendly event; kids 12 and under receive a free prize and there will be a special kids drawing.

Tickets are $10 per hole, with a maximum of two holes per angler and they’re available at several local businesses and on the ice the day of the event.

Learn more by visiting www.facebook.com/PrincetonLions or at www.e-Clubhouse.org/sites/princetonmn



APPLY FOR SEASON A TURKEY PERMITS FOR CARLOS AVERY OR WHITEWATER WMAS BY FEB. 13

St. Paul — Firearms turkey hunters seeking to hunt the spring A season in Carlos Avery or Whitewater wildlife management areas have through Friday, Feb. 13, to apply. The DNR has 30 permits available for Carlos Avery WMA and 150 permits for Whitewater WMA.

In addition to the turkey license that is required statewide, hunters must have a permit to hunt for a tom turkey with a firearm in these WMAs during the A season. Turkey firearm permits for these WMAs are distributed via a lottery system for the A season. Hunters need a license for all seasons, but they don’t need a permit to hunt Carlos Avery or Whitewater WMAs during the B, C, D, E or F seasons.

Turkey licenses will go on sale in early March for hunting seasons from mid-April to the end of May, with the A season kicking off on Wednesday, April 15. Crossbows are allowed for all hunters with an archery turkey license.

Turkey hunting season details are available on the Minnesota DNR website: www.mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey.

IOWA URGES EXTREME CAUTION AS ICE CONDITIONS RAPIDLY DETERIORATE

Des Moines — With temperatures warming up this week, ice conditions at many Iowa lakes are changing quickly. Iowa DNR conservation officers urge caution as conditions for ice-related activities, such as fishing and OHV riding, deteriorate.

“Ice conditions have been changing by the day, and even by the hour in some places,” said Craig Cutts, Iowa DNR Law Enforcement Bureau chief.

Lack of snow cover, which slows winter ice melt, means sunshine and warm temps will cause the ice to crack and contract, making ice unpredictable and potentially dangerous.

Use caution if heading out and keep plenty of distance from open water. The standard safety practices of checking ice thickness frequently, and including a life jacket, throwable flotation and 50 feet of rope with your fishing equipment is encouraged.