Looking for a Valentine’s Day getaway in the outdoors? Some top spots for seeing America’s national symbol

Valentine’s Day is about to arrive, and perhaps you aren’t ready. Have you considered taking your special someone to see bald eagles? Sure, you could get a fancy chocolate box or sparkly jewelry, but nothing says you care like taking your sweetheart to see a few hundred bald eagles scavenging for dead fish on a cold, wintry day.
Seriously, all of February is usually a great month for eagle watching because there’s been enough cold to really ice up rivers, and eagle hormones are starting to shift towards breeding season.