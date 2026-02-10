Tuesday, February 10th, 2026
Iowa DNR sets public meetings to recap hunting, trapping seasons, discuss possible rule changes

Comments collected from these public meetings will be considered prior to proposing changes to hunting rules and regulations. (Stock photo)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations, and address other topics as requested.

“We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”

The meetings are open to the public. Comments collected from these public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa DNR prior to proposing changes to hunting rules and regulations.

Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment. 

Comments received during previous listening sessions have resulted in regulation changes, including modifying and removing areas closed to Canada goose hunting, establishing later goose season dates and increased bag limit, expanding the raccoon hunting and trapping season on private land, modifying Iowa’s antlerless deer quotas in north central and western Iowa, and extending the regular trapping season through the end of February.

Meeting date, time and location
  • Waverly, March 2, 6 p.m., Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Avenue
  • Bloomfield, March 3, 6 p.m., Pioneer Ridge Nature Center, 1339 Hwy. 63
  • Boone, March 3, 6 p.m., Wildlife Research Station, 1436 255th Street
  • Burlington, March 3, 6 p.m., Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St.
  • Chariton, March 3, 6 p.m., Pin Oak Lodge, 45996 State Hwy. 14
  • Creston, March 3, 6 p.m., Performing Arts Building multi-purpose room (124), 1201 West Townline Street
  • Decorah, March 3, 7 p.m., Franklin W. Olin Building, Room 102, Luther College, 700 College Drive, next to the Prues Library
  • Des Moines, March 3, 6:45 p.m., Des Moines Izaak Walton, 4343 George Flagg Parkway
  • Maquoketa, March 3, 7 p.m., Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd Street
  • Spencer, March 3, 6:30 p.m., Iowa Lakes Community College, 1900 Grand Ave. Suite B1, Entrance #1-West side of the North Mall
  • Iowa City, March 4, 5:30 p.m., Johnson County Extension Office, 3109 Old Hwy 218 South
  • Charles City, March 4, 6:30 p.m., Public Library Zastrow Room, 910 Clark Street
  • Okoboji, March 4, 6 p.m., Maser Monarch Lodge, 22785 Nature Center Road
  • Perry, March 4, 6 p.m., Dallas County Conservation Board, Forest Park Museum administration building, 14581 K Avenue
  • Algona, March 5, 7 p.m., Tietz Entrepreneurial Center at the Algona campus of Iowa Lakes Community College, 2111 Hwy 169 North
  • Council Bluffs, March 5, 5:30 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, 2901 Bass Pro Drive
  • Hinton, March 5, 5 p.m., Dennis L. Sohl Center for Outdoor Learning, Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60
  • Lake View, March 5, 6:30 p.m., Speaker Park Shelter House, 418 North Blossom Street
  • Toledo, March 5, 5:30 p.m., Tama County Nature Center at Otter Creek Lake Park, 2283 Park Road
  • Ventura, March 5, 6 p.m., Clear Lake Wildlife Unit Office, 15326 Balsam Ave.

Any person attending the public meeting that has special requirements, such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, should contact the Iowa DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

