Iowa DNR sets public meeting to discuss Smith Lake improvement plan

Algona – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Kossuth County Conservation Board will host a public meeting at 6 p.m., February 26, at the Water’s Edge Nature Center, located in Smith Lake County Park, to discuss plans from improving water quality and recreational opportunities at Smith Lake.

In the event of inclement weather, a backup meeting will be held at the same time and location on March 5.

Findings from the recently completed diagnostic and feasibility study, as well as proposed restoration activities for the park will be presented at the meeting, along with an opportunity for the public to express their comments and ask questions about the long term management and park improvement plan.

Proposed restoration activities for the lake include removal of excess sediment to increase lake depth, shoreline stabilization, a fishery renovation, fish habitat installation, dam/outlet improvements, and recreational access improvements. Work is slated to begin in Fall 2027 and be completed in early 2029.

Smith Lake is currently listed on the state’s list of impaired waters due to high levels of algae. The overall goal of this restoration project is to improve water quality and recreational opportunities in the lake and remove the lake from the Impaired Waters List.