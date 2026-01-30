In the midst of a winter cold stretch across the entire Northeast, Dan Ladd sits down with Chemung County, N.Y. executive Chris Moss and county legislator Jim Palmer to talk about the county’s annual Park Station Ice Fishing Tournament. A family oriented event launched in 2025, the free derby draws anglers of all ages from both New York and Pennsylvania. Along the way, there’s plenty of discussion on ice fishing and conditions across the region.
Episode 89 — Let’s Go Ice Fishing
