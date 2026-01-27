Michigan Mixed Bag: Firewood quarantine proposed to prevent introduction of invasive pests, diseases

Lansing — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is inviting Michigan stakeholders to provide comments on a proposed firewood quarantine.

The proposed quarantine would restrict the movement of firewood originating outside the state of Michigan to help prevent the introduction and spread of over 140 plant pests and diseases that can hitch a ride on untreated firewood. These plant pests and diseases include Asian longhorned beetle, oak wilt, beech bark disease and spotted lanternfly, which are pests that pose a serious threat to Michigan’s forests, agriculture and tourism industries.

Stakeholders can provide comments through an online survey.

All comments must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EST Monday, February 9, 2026.

Contact MukomelL1@Michigan.gov or call (517) 290-1734 for more info.

Gaithersburg, Md. — After advancing conservation priorities at the Izaak Walton League for 18 years, including 13 years as executive director, Scott Kovarovics stepped down on Dec. 23. A search for a new executive director is being conducted by the firm ThinkingAhead Executive Search.

In the meantime, League Conservation Director Jared Mott will serve as interim executive director.

During his years with the league, Kovarovics led the league’s work to conserve the nation’s woods, waters, and wildlife including advocacy to restore the Clean Water Act protections for streams and wetlands, advance conservation provisions in the Farm Bill and expand opportunities for outdoor recreation and volunteer science in local communities across the United States.

Kovarovics, a life member who is active at the chapter level as well, will remain involved with the league.

“It has been a pleasure to learn from and work with dedicated leaders and volunteers at all levels of the league, and to lead staff who are committed to advancing our mission and serving our members,” Kovarovics said.

DNR Seeks Public Input on Interlochen State Park Management Planning

Traverse City, Mich. — Those interested in long-term planning for Interlochen State Park in Grand Traverse County are invited to provide feedback on a new general management plan for the park.

Visitors, community members, stakeholders and others interested in sharing their opinions, ideas and experiences are encouraged to participate in an online survey, available through Feb. 22. Links to both the online survey and the project website are available at Michigan.gov/Interlochen.

The Michigan DNR uses general management plans to define long-range planning and management strategies that protect parks’ natural and cultural resources, while also addressing recreation and educational needs and opportunities.

“Public input is essential to the park’s draft general management plan, ensuring the final vision reflects the community’s insights and priorities,” said Debbie Jensen, DNR park management plan administrator. “The DNR will also host a public meeting in the summer of 2026, providing opportunities for people to review and provide comment on the new draft plan for the park.”

Nestled between the shores of Duck and Green lakes, Interlochen State Park offers fishing, boating, both modern and rustic camping, paddling, swimming and much more. The park was acquired by the state in 1917 and established as Michigan’s first state park by the Michigan Legislature in 1919.

Additional information on the DNR’s general management planning process is available at Michigan.gov/ParkManagementPlans.

For more about the public survey or proposed plan, contact Debbie Jensen at JensenD1@Michigan.gov or 517-230-6837.

Deadline coming soon to Apply for a Spring Wild Turkey Permit

Lansing — The application period for Michigan’s spring turkey hunting season ends Sunday, Feb. 1.

Applications cost $5 each and can be purchased at any license agent, online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses or through the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app.

Lake Profile ‘Redear’ Correction

Novi, Mich. — A lot of folks stopped by the Michigan Outdoor News booth at the Ultimate Fishing Show-Detroit, held Jan. 8-11 at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace, formerly the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Gary Towns, the retired Michigan DNR fisheries biologist largely responsible for today’s redear sunfish populations, was one of them.

Towns caught an error in the Jan. 2, 2026 lake profile on Wamplers Lake in Jackson/Lenawee counties in which the redear sunfish was incorrectly called a hybrid sunfish.

Fact is the redear is not a hybrid, rather a species unto itself.

Redears are native to waterways from the Mississippi River in Missouri and southern Indiana to North Carolina, south through Florida, and west to eastern Texas.

Redears were first stocked in Michigan waters by the DNR in the mid-1950s, but the program really amped up in the 1980s and l990s under Towns’ tutelage.