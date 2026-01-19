Monday, January 19th, 2026
New York guide exams offered online and at Winter Rendezvous

Licensed guides offer services for hire, including directing, instructing, or aiding another individual in camping, fishing, hiking, hunting and other activities. (Stock photo)

Albany — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that examinations are scheduled for individuals seeking to become licensed guides in New York State.

Licensed guides offer services for hire, including directing, instructing, or aiding another individual in camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, whitewater rafting/canoeing/kayaking, rock climbing, and ice climbing. To provide enhanced access, DEC is offering these examinations online and free-of-charge.

To become a licensed guide, a person must be 18 or older. Applicants are not required to be a resident of New York State to receive a guide’s license.

All exams will be online, except for the in-person exam offered at the New York State Outdoor Guides Association (NYSOGA) Winter Rendezvous meeting on March 28, at the Tailwater Lodge, in Altmar.

Exam dates for 2026 are as follows:

• Jan. 29;

• Feb. 20;

• March 28, (NYSOGA meeting only);

• April 14;

• May 12;

• June 11;

• July 9;

• August 21;

• Sept. 15;

• October 23.

Registration deadlines are the day prior to the exam, except for the NYSOGA exam, which is March 21.

An outline of exam content and a study guide can be found on DEC’s Licensed Guide Program webpage. The “Scouting America Fieldbook” is also recommended as a reference and is available online.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience, DEC is proud to offer these free examinations online,” said DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton. “This process makes it easier for individuals to apply and take part in helping others safely and responsibly enjoy New York’s incredible outdoor recreational opportunities.”

To register, visit the Licensed Guide Exams Registration Website. Applicants will receive an email acknowledging registration with a one-time link to access the exam on the specified exam date. Upon successful completion of the exam, applicants will receive information on applying for the license, including an application form. Please do not send applications or fees prior to passing the examination.

Exam and registration instructions can be found on DEC’s Licensed Guide Program webpage. For questions or assistance please contact: NYS DEC Special Licenses Unit, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4752

Email: SpecialLicenses@dec.ny.gov. Phone: 518-402-8985, Fax: 518-402-8925.

