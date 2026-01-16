Southern Adirondacks town debates use of ‘ice-eaters’ on lakes

A town in the southern Adirondacks is considering a law that would regulate how property owners on two lakes in town can use “ice eaters” and bubblers to protect docks and shoreline in the winter amid a debate over their impacts.

Safety concerns for those who venture onto the ice of Glen Lake and Lake Sunnyside in the Town of Queensbury prompted the Queensbury Town Board to discuss the issue in late December, urged by residents who are concerned by the open water and unpredictable ice caused by ice prevention devices.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here