Pennsylvania Mixed Bag: Allegheny National Forest closes buildings with safety concerns

Warren, Pa. — The U.S. Forest Service on Dec. 16 announced that it is restricting public access to several facilities in Highland Township, Elk County, within Allegheny National Forest to protect public health and safety. The closure order was signed due to unsafe conditions caused by hazardous materials and structurally unsound buildings.

The prohibited areas are associated with facilities formally operated by the American Refining Group, including the following: Bear Creek Facility, Chaffee Facility, CO2 Facility, Highland Facility, Horton Facility, Lamont Facility, Lamont Tool House, Sulfa Treat Facility, Weaver Facility and Weld Shop.

Signage prohibiting entry has been posted and law enforcement will conduct regular patrols of the closed areas.

MORE COVERAGE FROM PENNSYLVANIA OUTDOOR NEWS:

More than 30 predator hunts scheduled across Pennsylvania

Citizens groups battle to protect iconic Cumberland County trout stream in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania commission likely to boost keeper trout minimum to 9 inches

New Manager for Chapman State Park

Harrisburg — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced the appointment of Michael Plish as the manager for Chapman State Park in Warren County.

Plish oversees the 862-acre park, which includes 68-acre Chapman Lake on the West Branch of Tionesta Creek. Chapman is adjacent to state game lands, and the Allegheny National Forest, serving as an oasis of recreational facilities in a vast area of wilderness.

Plish, a Moon Township, Allegheny County, native, holds an undergraduate degree in environmental science from Clarion University. He applied to DCNR’s manager trainee program while with the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps and was selected to the program. He worked at Chapman, Little Pine Sinnemahoning, and Sizerville state parks before spending three years as the assistant manager at Gifford Pinchot State Park.

New Year’s Day Guided Hikes Held

Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources offered more than 60 free, guided First Day Hikes across the state on New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide First Day Hike.

The hikes were held in 49 state parks and three forest districts, offering participants an easy and healthy way to kick off the new year while exploring Pennsylvania’s public lands. Most guided hikes ranged from one to two miles, with some longer options depending on terrain and location.

DCNR staff and trained volunteers led the hikes. Participating locations spanned every region of the commonwealth, including popular destinations such as Ohiopyle State Park, Presque Isle State Park, Cook Forest State Park, Point State Park, and Delaware Canal State Park.

Wildlife, Forestry Programs Move to Altoona

University Park, Pa. — Associate degree programs in forest technology and wildlife technology – currently located only at Penn State Mont Alto and DuBois, respectively, and offered through Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences – have been approved to open at Penn State Altoona, maintaining these unique and historic offerings at Penn State for a new generation of learners.

Students currently enrolled in the two-year programs will be able to remain at their current campuses until planned Mont Alto and DuBois closures following the spring 2027 semester, a timeline that will allow most enrolled students to complete their degree requirements without needing to transition to another Penn State campus.

Beginning in fall 2026, new students enrolling in forest technology will start at Mont Alto and new students enrolling in wildlife technology will start at DuBois before transitioning to Altoona for their second year in 2027-28. Beginning in fall 2027, all incoming students will complete the entirety of both programs at Altoona.

‘2026’ Found Burned in Lancaster Road

The numbers 2026 were burned with gasoline into Ronks Road in Lancaster County in an illegal New Year’s celebration. (Photo courtesy Ronks Fire Company)

Lancaster, Pa. — At this issue’s deadline, officials were investigating after the Ronks Fire Company in Lancaster County said they arrived to a reported spill to find ‘2026’ written in gasoline and burning in the middle of Irishtown Road.

Firefighters with the Ronks Fire Company told news reporters that this is the second time in six months their crews have dealt with road burning in the same area.

Officials are asking anyone who frequents the area and sees suspicious activity to report it to police.

The numbers had reportedly been lit on fire to celebrate the New Year.

