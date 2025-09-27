Russ Mason: Privatization of CWD testing could help minimize human exposure, save money

From a wildlife perspective, management of chronic wasting disease (CWD) boils down to prevention, surveillance, and suppression. Eradication is unrealistic, just as it is for other wildlife diseases.

Most likely, CWD eventually will spread to most (if not all) cervid populations and drive changes to the size and age composition of herds. Said another way, the disease is going to do whatever it “wants” to do regardless of natural resource agency interventions. Luckily, minimizing human exposures to CWD is more manageable.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here